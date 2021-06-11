Ken Brown Appointed Global Category Specialist, Labels and Packaging for Fujifilm North America Corp.

In his new role, Brown will provide technical and business support to the Graphic Systems Division sales teams in addition to marketing, product management, and senior leadership. Brown has built an impressive career in the digital print space, having maintained leadership roles in sales and product management, most recently managing the digital folding carton business as North America Segment Manager for HP. Brown also has held critical print production sales roles at Eastman Kodak and Heidelberg.

“I consider Ken to be one of the foremost experts in digital packaging technology in labels, flexible packaging, and folding cartons”, said Matt Bennett, global vice president, Business Strategy, Packaging, Fujifilm North America Corporation, Graphics Systems Division. “He will be an important resource for our business, both internally and externally, as we continue to invest in and grow our packaging portfolio.”

“I am not only honored but energized to join Fujifilm,” said Brown. “With Fujifilm’s focus on expanding its digital technology into packaging products, it is the perfect time to join the team, and I look forward to furthering the momentum in bringing innovative solutions to our customers.”

