INX Can Design Contest Voting Now Open

Go to INX’s Facebook page through May 17 to vote. The winning design will be announced on May 18.

All of the contest entries submitted were created by designers who used the INX Metal Color Catalog. Eligibility required the commercially available products to have been designed between January 1 and December 31, 2020. Each submitted design also needed to include the use of no less than two colors from the INX Color Perfection library.

Judged by representatives of the INX Color Perfection® team, five finalists were selected based on originality, overall design aesthetics, best use of the color palette, and the project statement indicating how color factored into their final designs. The respective finalists and their product names are:

• Great Lake Brewery, Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat

• Wis-Pak, DOC Soda

• Brewery Ommegang, Neon Rainbows IPA

• Duvernois Creative Spirits, Romeo’s Gin Spritz

• Jacki O’s Brewery, Who Cooks For You Hazy IPA

“We’re excited to celebrate and promote the best-of-the-best in beverage can design, said Renee Schouten, Director of Marketing for INX International Ink Co. “We introduced the contest over a year ago, and as more brand owners and graphic designers use the INX Color Catalog and appreciate its value as the single true color standard in the metal decorating industry, the contest has attracted greater interest and awareness.”

The contest winner will receive an engraved trophy, bragging rights and other industry recognition. Please visit the INX Facebook page by May 17 to cast your one vote.

