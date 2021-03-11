Scholle IPN Acquires Bossar

The new business combination will leverage the combined capabilities of both businesses to provide one stop shopping for vertically integrated, sustainable solutions for the global flexible packaging market.

Ross Bushnell, President and CEO of Scholle IPN, said of the combination, “This is an important next step in our continued evolution toward becoming a truly indispensable provider of total packaging solutions to our customers around the world.” Bushnell continued, “While the two companies have worked together for some time, the formal combination not only strengthens our global equipment footprint but it also allows for even stronger collaboration within our teams around the world. Our mission is to be Simply Flexible in all that we do and the combination of these two great businesses will enable that mantra as we achieve our goal of being a world leader in film, fitments, and equipment to the global liquid packaging market.”

Jeroen van der Meer, Managing Director of Scholle IPN in EMEA, and CEO of Bossar, stated, “The goal of Scholle IPN has always been to create lightweight, environmentally-conscious flexible packaging solutions for the circular economy. By combining Bossar and Scholle IPN, we are able to truly focus our development activity to provide leading edge technologies that enable us to manufacture a complete range of sustainable packaging solutions for our customers.” van der Meer added that, “Already today, our products provide sustainable solutions through substantial reductions in packaging weight while extending shelf-life, reducing energy consumption and minimizing food waste.”

The company will retain the Bossar brand and will continue to utilize Bossar’s operational headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, and their manufacturing facility in India. The combined business has operations across Europe, Russia, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and the United States.

