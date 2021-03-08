Berlin Packaging Acquires Roma International PLC

Berlin Packaging acquired Roma International. The acquisition will expand Berlin Packaging’s capabilities for cosmetics and personal care products in Europe.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Berlin Packaging
Mar 8th, 2021
Berlinpkg

Founded in 1965, Roma International began as a supplier of nail polish bottles, later expanding its offering to include containers and closures for perfumes, skincare, aromatherapy, and other personal care products. Today, Roma International has a large portfolio of glass and plastic bottles and jars, and pumps, sprayers, caps, and other closures, as well as custom designs and bespoke products to service luxury brands and high-end customers.

This is Berlin Packaging’s twelfth acquisition in Europe since 2016, confirming its commitment to offering packaging solutions in all segments of the market throughout Europe. 

"Targeted acquisitions, like Roma International, ultimately help us to grow faster organically in Europe,” said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "We are excited to expand our capabilities in the cosmetics and personal care space and utilize Roma International’s capabilities in these verticals across our group."


Companies in this article
Berlin Packaging
1
Fortress Uses ARM Microprocessors in Metal Detectors
Fortress Technology’s Interceptor and Interceptor DF, its latest generation of digital food metal detectors, feature the latest ARM microprocessors.
Mar 8th, 2021
Berlinpkg
Berlin Packaging Acquires Roma International PLC
Berlin Packaging acquired Roma International. The acquisition will expand Berlin Packaging’s capabilities for cosmetics and personal care products in Europe.
Mar 8th, 2021
Istock 1146637936 Low 650
ProAmpac Facilities Received SQF Food-Quality Certifications in 2020
Five ProAmpac facilities were certified to the Safe Quality Food (SQF) program in 2020: Appleton, Wis.; Cary, Ill.; Richmond, Quebec City; Rochester, N.Y.; and Wrightstown, Wis.
Mar 8th, 2021
Vm Plastic Sack 01
Vacuum Lifters
TAWI vacuum lifters are designed for use in manufacturing and mechanical processing, warehouses, and distribution terminals and can handle heavy boxes, pails, bags, drums, rolls, and more, weighing up to 600 lb.
Mar 8th, 2021
Dorner Logo
Dorner Acquired by Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corp. signed a definitive agreement to acquire Dorner Mfg. Corp. from global private markets firm EQT.
Mar 8th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Salad Bag Render 3
Recyclable PE Produce Packaging
Printpack launches the Preserve PE line of recyclable laminated PE film for fresh produce that is pre-qualified by the How2Recycle organization.
Mar 5th, 2021
Placed
R.A Jones Debuts Automatic Magazine Loader for Cartoning Machines
R.A Jones’ proprietary carton correction technology is designed to offer diverse CPG manufacturers safe, efficient, and flexible production.
Mar 5th, 2021
Mc Kinsey
Amcor Partners with McKinsey.org to Build Sustainable Recycling Systems in Latin America
Amcor is partnering with McKinsey.org, a nonprofit founded by global consultancy McKinsey & Co., to develop recycling and waste management solutions that can be applied across communities in Latin America.
Mar 5th, 2021
Do It Corp Tower Press Release 3
Do-It Corp. Acquires Tower Tag & Label
Do-It Corp. acquired Tower Tag & Label. Both Michigan-based companies design and manufacture hang tabs, display strips, and other retail display products.
Mar 5th, 2021
Blue Logo High Resolution
E-Pak Machinery Announces Expansion Plans
Indiana-based E-Pak Machinery Inc. will add 30,000 sq ft of space near La Porte Municipal Airport.
Mar 4th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Mt Prod X Value Chain1
Food Manufacturing Data Management Software
Mettler-Toledo’s ProdX software aids food manufacturers prepare for digital transformation. It offers complete product inspection management, digital track and trace, automatic performance testing, and real-time logging of test and compliance data.
Mar 4th, 2021
Photo 1
Companies Form Alliance to Launch Circular Packaging Solutions for the BIO Dairy Sector
The Spanish multinational Repsol reached an agreement with rigid plastic packaging manufacturer Jokey Group and Spanish organic dairy company Cantero de Letur to launch new packaging circular solutions for cheese products.
Mar 4th, 2021
Domino
Domino Launches the SafeGuard Augmented Reality App
Effective March 1st, Domino’s SafeGuard AR app is available to all its customers for remote technical support to showcase the potential of the AR-enabled remote support.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Toppan 210218 3
Antiviral, Antibacterial Packaging
Toppan Printing launches film-type Virusweeper packaging with antiviral and antibacterial functions designed to inhibit the growth of certain viruses and bacteria and significantly reduces their numbers on surfaces.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Fort
Fort Dearborn Co. Acquires Hammer Packaging Corp.
Fort Dearborn Co. acquired Hammer Packaging Corp. to enhance its position in the decorative label and packaging market by expanding its geographic footprint, capacity, and capabilities.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Caseweigher Infeed Outfeed2
Checkweigher
Hardy Process Solutions’ Hardy Caseweigher series is a fully automated checkweigher scale systems designed to continuously weigh larger items while in-motion.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Bmg Logo Family Cmyk E1516641206280 1024x205
Brown Machine Group Acquires GN Thermoforming Equipment
Brown Machine Group’s acquisition of GN Thermoforming Equipment will expand its thermoforming product offering and market access.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Jay Siers
Harpak-ULMA Bolsters Case-Ready Packaging Program
Harpak-ULMA is increasing its investment in case-ready programs to support the growing emphasis, fueled by grocery industry shifts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on case-ready fresh food packaging.
Mar 2nd, 2021
More in Supplier News
Piab Website Picobot1
Piab Launches Updated Website
Through multiple internal and external interviews, Piab created an even more customer-centric website that focuses on existing customers as well as exploring users.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Placon Post Consumer 75 Icg
Placon Certified by SCS Global Services for 75% Recycled Content
Placon was certified by SCS Global Services for its RPET-F75 PET material, Fresh n’ Clear Bowls & Trays, GoCubes, CrystalSeal reFresh product lines as recycled content certified.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Auslosung 60 Jahre Ctic
Multivac Celebrates 60th Anniversary
Multivac began its 60th anniversary celebration by awarding four companies a one-day workshop with a consultation program individually tailored to their needs.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Pro180 With Coregripper
Mobile Lifters
TAWI Lifting Trolleys allow the user to easily lift heavy rolls, drums, and crates weighing up to 550 lb and transport them. They are ideal for production lines or for simply lifting without being confined to just one workstation.
Mar 1st, 2021
Proampac Logo Rgb 951 Wide 1 650
ProAmpac Announces Partnership Agreement with Clemson University
ProAmpac is partnering with the Clemson University Department of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences to support its commitment to leading the industry in developing smart food packaging.
Mar 1st, 2021
Fanuc Automation Apprenticeships Image
FANUC and Rockwell Automation Form Coalition to Address Manufacturing Skills Gap
FANUC and Rockwell Automation formed a coalition to address manufacturing skills gap with robotics and automation apprenticeship programs designed to upskill current and future workers for jobs in advanced manufacturing, robotics and automation.
Mar 1st, 2021
Gary T Headshot Sqaure
Gary Tantimonico Named President of PDC International
Gary Tantimonico was promoted to President of PDC International. He will replace Neal Konstantin who will retain the role of Chief Executive Officer.
Mar 1st, 2021
Vpsag 559w
Safety Air Gun
Exair’s VariBlast precision safety air gun with nano super air nozzle features an engineered variable flow trigger that produces a variable force upon a target simply by pulling the trigger.
Mar 1st, 2021
The NORDAC product family from NORD: Decentralized and centralized drive electronics up to 200 HP.
NORD Provides Drive Electronics for a Wide Range of Applications
NORD DRIVESYSTEMS' portfolio includes motor starters and variable frequency drives of up to 30 HP for decentralized applications and up to 200 HP for control cabinets – characterized by scalable functions, high precision regulation, and easy installation.
Feb 26th, 2021
Ldl25
Linear Electric Actuator
The SMAC LDL electric actuator, available in 1/2-in. and 1-in. widths, is said to be cost competitive with pneumatic cylinders.
Feb 26th, 2021
Backpacks Of Hope 1
Rondo-Pak Takes Part in Puerto Rico Community Aid Initiative in Response to Recent Natural Disasters
Company’s contribution to “Backpacks of Hope” mission provides emergency supplies and resources to local residents.
Feb 26th, 2021
Jason Sawyer, associate professor in Auburn’s Department of Animal Sciences, and Tom Bonner, protein market director at Winpak and an Auburn alumnus, display meat products packaged with the VarioVac Rollstock Packaging Machine provided by Winpak.
Auburn’s Dept. of Animal Sciences Partners with Winpak
Auburn University’s College of Agriculture and its Department of Animal Sciences are teaming up with packaging manufacturer and distributor Winpak to focus on research to extend the shelf life of meat and food products.
Feb 26th, 2021