Berlin Packaging Acquires Roma International PLC

Founded in 1965, Roma International began as a supplier of nail polish bottles, later expanding its offering to include containers and closures for perfumes, skincare, aromatherapy, and other personal care products. Today, Roma International has a large portfolio of glass and plastic bottles and jars, and pumps, sprayers, caps, and other closures, as well as custom designs and bespoke products to service luxury brands and high-end customers.

This is Berlin Packaging’s twelfth acquisition in Europe since 2016, confirming its commitment to offering packaging solutions in all segments of the market throughout Europe.

"Targeted acquisitions, like Roma International, ultimately help us to grow faster organically in Europe,” said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "We are excited to expand our capabilities in the cosmetics and personal care space and utilize Roma International’s capabilities in these verticals across our group."



