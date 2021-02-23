Schubert North America Offers Virtual Web-Seminar Series in 2021

Schubert’s web-seminar series will feature innovations in robotics-based packaging technology, industry trends, and challenges as well as customer case stories and panel discussions with manufacturers as well as other suppliers. These virtual web-seminars are going to be live and will allow attendees to see the latest company news and the Schubert teams in the comfort and safety of their office or home.

Schubert’s live web-seminars 2021 schedule for North America

Kick-start your sustainability with Schubert (Part 1)

Thursday, February 25th, 2021 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM EST

Discover for yourself how technology and expertise can be used to achieve a higher level of sustainable packaging! During a series of three webinars, Michael Graf, Director of Schubert Consulting, will use real-life success stories to demonstrate how conventional packaging materials and packaging processes can be rethought and transformed into sustainable solutions. Find out how you, as a manufacturer, can pack more sustainably with four technological leaps forward, and how Schubert can support you with sustainable packaging machines and its expertise as market leader. During this first webinar we will be presenting and discussing the 17 UNESCO goals for sustainable development and the “5Rs” for waste avoidance – and what both have to do with sustainable packaging. REGISTER HERE

Always a pick ahead – Pick and Place Machines from Schubert

Friday, March 5th, 2021 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM EST

Find out in the new Schubert4You Web Seminar “Always a step ahead” how flexibility, efficiency and quality can be combined using Schubert’s advanced pick & place technology. Sebastian Mayer, Sales Manager at Gerhard Schubert GmbH, will show you how you can position yourself ideally for the future with our extensive expertise in this area. Enter a new dimension of automation with Schubert! REGISTER HERE

Flexible Packaging in Baking & Snacks

Friday, April 9th, 2021 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM EST

Presenter: Giorgio Calorio, Sales Account Manager at Schubert North America. REGISTER HERE

Save the Date:

Kick-start your sustainability with Schubert (Part 2)

Friday, June 25th, 2021 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM EST

Kick-start your sustainability with Schubert (Part 3)

Friday, November 26th, 2021 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM EST



