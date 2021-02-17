INX International and VerifyMe Sign Supply Agreement

INX has and is developing inks incorporating VerifyMe’s RainbowSecure pigment to be used for inkjet printing, in combination with high speed, high volume label and packaging flexo or roll-fed printing presses as well as shrink sleeve applications, CIJ inks, UV flexo, water flexo, offset, rigid container and metal deco inks. The specially formulated inks will enable these various printing and converting presses to print VerifyMe’s RainbowSecure™ invisible ink technology, which includes variable VeriPAS Serialization, track and trace technology.

Existing and future inks to be developed as part of this agreement are applicable to many industries experiencing rampant counterfeiting and fraudulent products. This includes aluminum beverage cans and bottles, and packaging for cannabis, personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment, motor vehicle parts, silicon chips, weapons and ammunition and others.

“We are very excited to work with VerifyMe to bring their proprietary security, authentication and tracking technology to label and packing manufacturers around the world,” said John Hrdlick, INX President and CEO. “We are strong believers in delivering what the market wants and needs, and there is a huge demand for brand protection and anti-counterfeiting. We look forward to working with VerifyMe’s team to bring their solutions to market.”

VerifyMe’s technological offering and connection with brand owners worldwide, coupled with INX’s ink technological expertise and global footprint, makes for a unique offering to the marketplace to provide a wide range of security printing options, says VerifyMe Chief Executive Officer Patrick White.

“This is a significant milestone for our company as we expand the global availability of our RainbowSecure technology. Our technology is currently available for use on the INX NW140 and NW210 UV digital inkjet presses that run INX NWUV multi-purpose inkjet inks for paper and plastic films. It will soon be available on additional industry leading industrial inkjet heads used for variable printing in the high speed label and packaging industry.”

