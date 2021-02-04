NCC Strengthens Business Development Team

Erik Bronander was hired to lead NCC Automated Systems’ business development team. His main objective will be to develop a new business unit focused around complete nutraceutical packaging lines.

Feb 4th, 2021
Erik Bronander

He will report directly to Kevin Mauger, President, NCC Automated Systems.

Bronander brings a life-long career including experience from his family-owned company Scandia Packaging. He also brings expertise in several areas of packaging, including nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications and technical knowledge with nearly every type of equipment, including fillers, sterilization, vision, labeling and conveyors. Previously, he held various sales and business development roles with Labeling Systems, Inc. (now a division of Pro Mach), Modular Packaging, Adents, Antares Vision and Integrated Packaging Systems.

Bronander has built a deep network of industry relationships and served on the PMMI Membership Committee in 2012.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Erik to the NCC team,” said Kevin Mauger, President. “Erik is one of the most familiar faces in packaging and brings a lifetime of industry experience. We look forward to growing with the help of his application and market experience that he brings to the NCC group of companies.”


