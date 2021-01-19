Reusable Packaging Association Announces New Board Leadership for 2021

After serving his term as chairman of the board, Michael Wasson, chief operating officer, Tosca, will pass the gavel to 2020 Vice Chairman Ben Stoller, executive managing member and global CEO, Paxxal Group. Chairman Stoller will begin his term at the annual board of directors meeting on January 21.

Other changes to the RPA executive committee include the appointment of Kevin Mazula, CEO, RM2, to the role of vice chairman and Samantha Goetz, marketing communications manager, Orbis, to secretary-treasurer. Mazula previously served as the organization’s secretary-treasurer and Goetz served as a member of the RPA board. “Adding the talent and experience of Kevin and Samantha to the executive committee will no doubt contribute to RPA’s leadership in the industry and on behalf of Association members,” Stoller noted.

Also, four new board members were elected and three returning directors will start a two-year term (2021-2022). They are:

• Graham Connor, senior vice president, sales and customer support, iGPS Logistics

• Aubree Duncan, director of food safety, Tosca

• Paul Kamholz, vice president, sales and marketing, Schoeller Allibert

• Leslie LeMair, vice president, sales and marketing, Georg Utz

• Andy Schumacher, vice president, packaging systems division, SSI Schaefer

• Bryan Tate, vice president, product and category development, IFCO Systems

• Ben Waterman, manager, business development, Monoflo International

These elected directors will join the following members who are serving the second year of their term:

• Morten Bielefeldt, senior vice president, sales and services, Bruel Systems

• Brandon D'Emidio, director, marketing and product management, CHEP

• Axel Breitkreuz, president, Craemer US Corp.

• Joe O'Connor, supply chain process change manager, Kroger Co.

• Holly Maher, director emerging markets, Rehrig Pacific Co.

• Shawn Stockman, director business solutions, OnePak, Inc.

• David Kruger, president, TriEnda Corp.

Commenting on the announcement, RPA President and CEO Tim Debus said, “I want to congratulate the new members of our executive committee and board of directors on accepting these important leadership roles. The reusable packaging industry is fortunate to have this high-caliber, diverse group lead our trade association in representing the broad interests and common objectives of member companies across the spectrum of reuse. RPA is set to expand our advocacy for reuse in 2021 thanks to the leadership of our board and participation from our members.”

