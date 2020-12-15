Mettler-Toledo Offers AR Technology for Customer Support

The new service enables remote identification of the cause of product inspection equipment issues and enables Mettler-Toledo engineers to instruct on-site manufacturing staff, regardless of knowledge level, how to rectify the problem. This helps to maximize production line uptime, save costs and comply with COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

The state-of-the-art service allows manufacturers to securely connect remotely to the Mettler-Toledo Service Team to deliver diagnostic and repair services for both hardware and software. In addition, it can be used to support the delivery of Remote User training and equipment start-ups. AR works by enabling the users to interact with real-world objects by placing virtual spatial markers, highlighting aspects and adding text annotations to a live video stream of the product inspection equipment. Manufacturing staff does not need any prior knowledge or engineering expertise about the product inspection equipment as the Mettler-Toledo Service Team will demonstrate step-by-step what is needed to rectify the issue.

“No-one has ever considered remote support to be life-changing, but with our new Augmented Reality Customer Support offering, that is about to change,” said Fabian Kramer, Service Product Manager, Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection.

“This is a really slick, intuitive, and interactive tool that will set new standards in fast break-fix support times, putting our engineers right there, next to our customers, wherever they may be in the world. Most importantly, customers will benefit from significantly less downtime, helping them to operate at peak performance for longer. Plus, AR makes social distancing measures easier to maintain."

