INX do Brasil Merger Paves Way for Expansion in South America

INX International Ink Co. announced that all its South American business has officially merged with parent corporation INX do Brasil.

INX International Ink Co.
Dec 9th, 2020
This process provides a stronger direct approach for INX products in the South American market, including acquisitions, branch establishment, and future investments, as well as expansion plans for 2021.

INX began operations in South America four years ago with the acquisition of one of the country’s manufacturers of flexographic and gravure packaging inks in São Bernardo, Brazil. In 2018, the company opened a new 2-piece metal decorating facility in Itatiba, Brazil, and has since increased its portfolio by establishing two smaller metal decoration operations in Colombia and Paraguay.

INX International Ink Co. President and CEO John Hrdlick, says this development is in alignment with the company’s goal to be a cohesive global organization.

“Our initial acquisition in 2016 allowed INX International to have a physical presence in South America with a successful company that had a strong reputation and management team. The solvent ink manufacturing facility occupies 97,000 square-feet, and its business is doing well and growing.”

Hrdlick said business at the metal decorating manufacturing facility in Itatiba, which is located in the state of São Paulo, has flourished since it first opened as a 24,000 square-foot facility in September 2018.

“We have increased its footprint to 32,000 square-feet to accommodate the increasing amount of ink it produces,” explained Hrdlick. “Due to our success, we have plans to increase their capacity in 2021.”

Operations in Colombia and Paraguay that began in 2019 are experiencing similar success. The 14,000 square-foot facility in Tocancipá, Colombia, supplies metal decorating for a liquid ink market that continues to develop in the region. Paraguay is distributing the same type of ink and Hrdlick is pleased with the progress all of the operations are exhibiting.

“We are very excited about the current and future opportunities in South America. It will likely lead to improving our solvent ink manufacturing capabilities, continue to develop our metal decorating business, and also explore other product lines where we can utilize existing INX technologies,” he said. “Our plans include a facility in Paraguay for 2021 to generate additional opportunities in Argentina and Chile.”

INX International Ink Co.
