Duravant to Acquire Cloud Packaging Solutions

Cloud is a manufacturer of high-speed horizontal flexible packaging equipment headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill. The addition of Cloud’s patented rotary soluble pod equipment and ultra-high-speed packet, pouch, and sachet machines to Duravant’s portfolio extends Duravant’s reach into new markets. Coupled with its Mespack brand of robust stand up pouch and stick pack equipment technologies, Duravant has the most innovative offering of flexible packaging machinery available in the industry. The strength of this acquisition enables an aligned market strategy that will benefit customers with an expanded set of value-added solutions.

“I couldn’t imagine a more complementary addition to the Duravant family of operating companies,” said Mike Kachmer, President and CEO of Duravant. “The Cloud equipment portfolio perfectly aligns with Mespack’s product solutions. Cloud’s highly regarded service team coupled with our SupportPro technicians means more feet on the street servicing Duravant flexible pouch equipment. Companies ranging from a multi-national CPG to a regional contract packager have a fit-for-purpose, best-in-class solution available to them through Duravant.”

“Cloud has continued to thrive as part of Hearthside, and we will continue to be a Cloud equipment customer,” said Chuck Metzger, CEO of Hearthside. “Today’s intensive global automation market is highly competitive. We believe Cloud’s continued growth and success as part of Duravant will enable them to continue to innovate, creating new value for global food and CPG brands.”

