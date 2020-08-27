Schubert North America Appoints Director of Finance

Ana Pryor was appointed Director of Finance for Schubert North America.

Schubert North America
Aug 27th, 2020
Ana Pryor

Previously, Pryor worked at NorComp, Dhollandia, and Groninger USA where she served as controller and managed the finance and human resources departments.

She will be replacing Schubert North America’s current CFO Sandra Chambers who will retire by the end of September.

Chambers has played a crucial role in establishing Schubert North America in Charlotte and has significantly contributed to the company’s overall success.

The business is headquartered in Crailsheim, Germany. The North America headquarters is in Charlotte, NC.

Schubert North America
