Schubert North America Appoints Director of Finance

Previously, Pryor worked at NorComp, Dhollandia, and Groninger USA where she served as controller and managed the finance and human resources departments.

She will be replacing Schubert North America’s current CFO Sandra Chambers who will retire by the end of September.

Chambers has played a crucial role in establishing Schubert North America in Charlotte and has significantly contributed to the company’s overall success.

The business is headquartered in Crailsheim, Germany. The North America headquarters is in Charlotte, NC.

