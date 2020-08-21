Companies Collaborate To Launch Anti-Microbial Packaging Film

The development—with applications including flow wraps, lidding films, and pouches—does not replace the need for careful hand washing, but can inhibit the spread of cross-contamination on packaging substrates that are not usually subject to cleaning.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Parkside Flexibles
Aug 21st, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 21 At 12 26 41 Pm

Parkside Flexibles has collaborated with surface protection suppliers, Touchguard, to launch a new packaging system incorporating an antibacterial coating. The new development enables brands to protect consumers against potentially harmful bacteria.

By incorporating the new Touchguard over lacquer, the anti-bacterial design delivers a surface finish that inhibits the growth of bacteria. Utilizing a silver-based technology, the coating can be applied as a water or solvent-based finish and is suited for a range of packaging formats including flow wraps, lidding films and pouches.

New Product Development Technical Manager at Parkside, Mark Shaw, said, “The current pandemic has had a significant impact on the way we view in every aspect of life hygiene, and we must be all doing what we can to protect ourselves.”

At Parkside, the Touchguard technology is applied during the print finishing process as a component of a specially formulated solvent-based over lacquer. As a result, it adds only pence per square meter to the packaging production process, enabling brands to keep print costs down. Notably, Touchguard is also proven to reduce the growth of MRSA by 99.97% and E. coli by 99.96%, making especially suited to food packaging.

Mark Shaw added, “This latest packaging development from Parkside and Touchguard in no way replaces the need for careful hand washing,” but noted it’s an innovation that can “inhibit the spread of cross-contamination on packaging substrates that are not usually subject to any cleaning or infection control procedures.”

The coated packaging system has been thoroughly tested in lab applications and is seen to be stable. The coating has already been independently assessed and certified for anti-bacterial performance to ISO 22196:2011.

Companies in this article
Parkside Flexibles
Screen Shot 2020 08 21 At 12 26 41 Pm
Companies Collaborate To Launch Anti-Microbial Packaging Film
The development—with applications including flow wraps, lidding films, and pouches—does not replace the need for careful hand washing, but can inhibit the spread of cross-contamination on packaging substrates that are not usually subject to cleaning.
Aug 21st, 2020
Vac U Max Signature Series Vacuum Conveying System
Vacuum Conveying Systems Eliminate Dumping, Lifting, and Stair Climbing
Provide food processors with quick, easy solutions
Aug 21st, 2020
Masterpack Sensor Spot Technology
MAP Technology Preserves Product Quality Inside Packaging
Protects products from contamination risks
Aug 21st, 2020
Logo
Hartmann North America Announces Second Phase of Plant Expansion
Aug 21st, 2020
262998 1 M
Dow and Toppan Create Recyclable Banners for Olympic Games
Dow and Toppan have partnered to create recyclable polyolefin-based fabric decorations for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
Aug 21st, 2020
Abb Ar Viewer For Robot Installations Ii
New ABB App Simplifies Robot Installations
ABB’s new RobotStudio AR viewer app provides a quick and convenient way of visualizing where and how robotic automation can fit into a process using a smartphone or tablet.
Aug 21st, 2020
Kivits1
WestRock Announces MPS Leadership Change
Marc Shore, president of WestRock’s Multi Packaging Solutions (MPS) business, decided to leave WestRock, effective August 17, 2020. Patrick Kivits has assumed the role of president, MPS since Shore’s departure.
Aug 20th, 2020
Pharma (producto No Holográfico)[1]
Security Printing Solutions
Nanografix offers security printing solutions, such as color shifting ink, invisible ink guilloche, and invisible ink QR codes, that integrate with its custom anti-counterfeiting products for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and personal care.
Aug 20th, 2020
Mt C35 Advanced Line Washdown Checkweigher
Checkweigher for Harsh Environments
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Mettler Toledo will showcase its C35 checkweigher designed for harsh environments. It supports speeds up to 250 packs/min and a weighing range from 25 g to 7 kg.
Aug 19th, 2020
Index
Klӧckner Pentaplast Invests in Expanding Its Recycled PET Capacity in North America
Klöckner Pentaplast announced its commitment to expand its post-consumer recycled PET extrusion capacity by 17,500 metric tons, which significantly increases its capacity for thermoformed recyclable protein trays in North America.
Aug 19th, 2020
Cepac&rsquo;s Group Managing Director Rod Ainslie and Paul Dustain, CSMO DataLase
Cepac Awarded DataLase Certification
DataLase announced that Cepac is the first organization to be accredited to the DataLase Certification Scheme.
Aug 18th, 2020
Ima Erca Efs L Fill Seal Machine
Fill-seal Unit Provides Highly Flexible, User-friendly Operations
Offers format flexibility and precision index positioning
Aug 18th, 2020
Cleated Incline Slider Bed Trough Conveyor For Product Waste By Multi Conveyor High Res
Cleated Incline Trough-style Belt Conveyor
Multi-Conveyor built a stainless-steel cleated incline trough-style belt conveyor designed to transport product waste to a customer supplied hopper.
Aug 18th, 2020
Maxpack Mfsg 240 Z
Maxpack Machinery Innovates with Recyclable Bags
Due to the growing trend in consumer awareness towards the use of green and sustainable packaging, industry-leading companies, such as Maxpack Machinery, are looking for innovative ways to package their products.
Aug 18th, 2020
Jeff Schuch
Triangle Package Hires Southeast Regional Sales Manager
Triangle Package Machinery Co. hired Jeffrey Schuch as Regional Sales Manager—Southeast Region.
Aug 17th, 2020
Se 51 R84 85
Upgraded Vision System
Silgan Equipment’s 51R84 vision system now features GigE cameras and Windows 10 Software, allowing the system to conduct 360-deg inspections of full-body shrink sleeve labeled products.
Aug 17th, 2020
Collc Ur 2 W Logo1
Columbia/Okura’s Palletizer Now Part of Universal Robots UR+ Application Kits
Columbia/Okura LLC announced its miniPAL collaborative palletizer, featuring the UR10e robot, has been certified and added to the Universal Robots UR+ Applications Program.
Aug 17th, 2020
Baumer Photo Afi Pp20 H 8933
Pressure, Conductivity Sensors
Baumer adds to its line of process sensors with the new PP20H pressure sensor and CombiLyz AFI conductivity sensor featuring digital and analog interface.
Aug 14th, 2020
Lloyd Kent1
Domino Welcomes Senior Sales Manager
Lloyd Kent joined Domino as Senior Sales Manager for Corrugated, Digital Printing North America.
Aug 13th, 2020
Spee Dee Gummy Filling System
Gummy Filling System Optimizes Operations
Multiple proprietary streaming mechanisms work together to achieve high-speed, accurate fills.
Aug 13th, 2020
More in Supplier News
Dorner Clamping Module Adjustable Width
Clamping Module Option for Conveyors
Dorner is offering a clamping module on its FlexMove conveyor system that gives users the ability to hold back or pace products for accumulating applications.
Aug 13th, 2020
Allied Full Color Logo 2018 Web
Allied Electronics and Schneider Electric Team Up to Help Engineers Build Better Industrial Control Panels
Allied Electronics & Automation and Schneider Electric are partnering to deploy a suite of digital resources, hosted on Allied’s Build a Better Control Cabinet digital hub, that can help customers design, build, and maintain industrial control panels.
Aug 11th, 2020
Liquibox Cardinal Agri Pr Hi Res
Liquibox Equipment Used in Processing Plant to Meet Increased Product Demand
When Philippines-based Cardinal Agri faced market demand for smaller units of its bag-in-box coconut cream for the food service industry, it reached out to Liquibox for help.
Aug 11th, 2020
Clippard Cordis Chp Pressure Controls
Pressure Controls
Clippard’s Cordis HP500 pressure controls use a microcontroller, integrated pressure sensor, and two Clippard EV electronic valves. Pressure ranges of 0 to 500 psig are available.
Aug 11th, 2020
Butler Automatic Logo
Butler Automatic Announces Return of Andrew Butler as CEO
Andrew Butler returns to Butler Automatic as CEO.
Aug 10th, 2020
Vcs Pr Asset 532298 113239 203d3070 Ac3b 4aa2 B952 02516e57ad47 0
Line Scan Cameras
Omron Automation launches the compact GigE Vision line scan cameras featuring PoE and PTP technology.
Aug 7th, 2020
Logo 5e6790ec51c5e 5f07312b433c1
ProMach Acquires Fogg Filler
The acquisition expands ProMach’s filling solutions.
Aug 6th, 2020
Wls Vr 72 Full View
Labeler for COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Weiler Labeling Systems (WLS), part of ProMach Pharma Solutions, will introduces its VR-72 labeler for COVID-19 vaccine packaging applications.
Aug 6th, 2020
Motoman Sg400 Max
SCARA robots
Yaskawa Motoman’s SG-series SCARA robots are suitable for assembly and sortation, as well as multi-process systems requiring pick-and-place capability.
Aug 6th, 2020
Steve Lynn Durst North America1
Steve Lynn to Lead Durst Label and Packaging Division
Durst North America announced that Steve Lynn, Director and GM, New Markets, will lead the label and packaging division.
Aug 6th, 2020
Index
INX International Announces Solvent Price Increase
INX International Ink Co. informed customers in North America of a price increase on all solvent inks and coatings, effective September 1.
Aug 6th, 2020
Dr Karl Weber
Beckhoff Employee Appointed to IEEE Committee
Beckhoff's Dr. Karl Weber is the first representative from EU appointed to the IEEE Committee. He will represent the German Federal Ministry in the international Government Engagement Program on Standards
Aug 6th, 2020