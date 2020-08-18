Cepac Awarded DataLase Certification

Launched last year and aimed at packaging producers, printers, and converters the scheme helps deliver a range of benefits including consistently high-quality coding, robust quality control processes, minimized supply chain waste, optimized productivity, and reduced costs when using DataLase technology.

Cepac personnel underwent an intense three-day training package delivered by DataLase on-site at Cepac Rotherham, consisting of multiple coating and technical trials, providing Cepac with expert knowledge of the processes involved in applying DataLase coatings on press.

The certification process comprises laser safety and user operation training, an in-depth survey of ancillary press equipment to understand the requirements for printing DataLase coatings, detailed recommendations regarding press set-up to achieve optimum results and robust quality control process training alongside checks and advanced training opportunities for operators.

“DataLase is leading the way with technology to generate high quality coding including barcodes directly upon packaging, without interruption on packing and filling lines. The quality and the speed of this technology has to be seen to be believed and we have already had excellent experience of the product in practical, volume application. Typically, our customers have removed a process whilst realizing proven benefits, including improved finished pack appearance, lower costs, higher productivity and the elimination of environmental waste, emphasizing the sustainability of the Datalase process.

“We are delighted to be the first accredited partner with Datalase in their crusade to introduce this superior and exciting technology” said Steve Moss, Cepac’s Group Sales & Marketing Director.

As an accredited partner, Cepac will be audited yearly to maintain certification, thereby ensuring continuity of best practice and high-quality coding. They will also benefit from using the DataLase certification logo in their ongoing marketing activity.

Commenting on Cepac’s certification, DataLase’s Coding and Marking Sales Director, Michael Toner, said: “We are delighted to have Cepac as our first certified partner. Being accredited will provide Cepac’s customers with high levels of assurance that they are receiving the very best laser coding solutions in terms of quality, overall equipment effectiveness and supply chain performance.”



