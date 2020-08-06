Steve Lynn to Lead Durst Label and Packaging Division

“Steve is a highly skilled technical business leader that will be a resource for both Durst sales personnel and also the customer base” said Tim Saur, CEO and Managing Director, Durst North America.

He continued “When Steve rejoined Durst earlier this year he immediately began to focus on label and packaging. So this promotion has been the plan from the outset, and although all of our lives have changed due to the pandemic, and many may question why we would continue to invest now, the reality is Durst remains fully committed to labels and packaging - offering incredible products and a focus on increasing investment - unlike some other OEMs in the segment.”

As Durst expands its product offerings in the Digital Label market with the new Durst Tau RSC series, Lynn will add recognized industry talent to the Durst Label Sales team and focus on sales strategies to ensure growth in the North American label market. Lynn will also build on relationships with finishing equipment and substrate partners to offer Durst Tau users the most comprehensive range of digital label and specialty packaging growth opportunities.

“Within the inkjet label market the Durst Tau RSC is unrivalled in terms of speed, quality, color reproduction and reliability,” said Lynn. “I am very excited to have the opportunity to build a strong team who can help the North American market realize the potential of increased short & medium run label and specialty packaging production. We will also focus on helping converters with analog to digital production conversion that is now truly possible with the quality, speed and flexibility of the Durst Tau RSC platform.”



