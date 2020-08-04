InkJet, Inc. Promotes Jeane Schalm to CEO

For the past five years, Schalm served as the Vice President of Operations and Development for InkJet, leading the growth of the company in all aspects of operations including the laboratory, production, logistics, supply, materials management, plant maintenance, environmental health and safety, technical service, new product development, and IT.

“It’s an honor to be given this opportunity, but the only way we will be successful is through the continuing efforts of our incredible employees, or as we call them, “tribe”. We have dedicated people that work hard, work smart, and believe in our brand. I can’t ask for more than that.” said Jeane Schalm, CEO of InkJet, Inc.

Schalm’s goals have always been to drive the company through a changing market, lead the company transition from an ink supplier to a complete solutions supplier, including printers and ancillary equipment. To accomplish this strategic objective, she implemented new processes, led the acquisition of technical capabilities that did not previously exist, significantly expanded the product portfolio, as well as develop and introduce new service offerings.

Chairwoman for InkJet, Inc., Patricia Quinlan had this to say about the promotion, “I have rarely had the kind of relationship that I have with Jeane and it was clear to me that her experience and determination were right in line with InkJet, Inc.’s goals moving forward. InkJet, Inc. is in great hands.”

