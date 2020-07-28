Veritiv Introduces Packaging and Brand Design Service

Vine and its team, backed by Veritiv, bridge the gap between ideas and execution, pairing innovation and design creativity with testing and supply chain expertise.

The demands on packaging have never been greater. Products must be shelf-ready, functional, environmentally friendly, and provide protection to ensure they arrive at their intended destination intact and undamaged. Packaging has also become a strategic brand asset. If done properly, packaging provides brands a direct line of communication to the consumer. Vine partners with startups, mid-size and Fortune 1000 companies to identify market and consumer insights and from that develop packaging strategies to help them grow by creating memorable designs from concept to completion. This holistic approach gives Vine’s customers a distinct competitive advantage in the development and execution of their packaging strategies.

By offering an end-to-end solution, Vine formalizes the best in packaging strategy, design and manufacturing-ready solutions with a broad array of materials from leading global suppliers. Vine has received Amazon’s APASS certification and is able to provide packaging testing services to Amazon’s sellers, merchants and manufacturers, as well as design services for innovative and functional packaging to meet Amazon’s strict standards and create efficiencies through less damage and improved materials sourcing.

“What makes Vine different is that we combine our extensive knowledge of packaging manufacturing, supply chain expertise, and testing capabilities with access to a wide variety of materials and a design-led approach,” said Matt Reddington, Director, Global Packaging Design for Veritiv and Managing Director for Vine. “Vine provides customers tailored and smart packaging solutions that enrich customer engagement and drive brand loyalty. We understand the importance and impact of elevating the brand through packaging and can deliver the results our customers demand.”

“For years, our customers have relied on us to handle their packaging design, sourcing and testing requirements,” said Mary Laschinger, Chairman and CEO of Veritiv. “The formation of Vine extends our commitment and formalizes our offering to provide solutions from concept to delivery for those companies seeking a compelling and differentiated packaging strategy.”