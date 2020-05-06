Colordyne Launches New Corporate Division and Website

The business unit within Colordyne targets strategic integration partners (SIPs) interested in adding inkjet technology to their solutions, which include printers and presses for the commercial print, label, flexible packaging, folding carton, corrugated, and paper product markets, among others.

SIPs interested in learning more are encouraged to visit the new website www.colordyneinkjet.com. The website offers information on the three print engine technologies, ChromaPlex LT, ChromaPlex AP and ChromaPlex UV, offered to SIPs. Engines are available in multiple print widths ranging from 4.5 in. (114.3 mm) to 102 in. (2,590 mm), as well as various configurations to meet specific color channel requirements. Colordyne works with each SIP to build a tailored engine that meets their product and application specifications.

"The benefit for SIPs is not just the engine technology," said Matter. "Colordyne brings 10 years of expertise in the inkjet industry allowing us to deliver rapid, low-cost development and integration services. Our focus has always been on inkjet and remains on innovating with inkjet technologies, but now we are able to help more companies take advantage of digital printing and deliver it to a wider range of markets."

"We are excited to launch this new division of our company," said Andy Matter, President of Colordyne. "Part of the differentiation process is creating a separate brand for the division. The unit will be identified as Colordyne, without ‘Technologies,’ and our print engines are branded as ChromaPlex. We’ve also launched a separate website focused on our print engines and targeting SIPs to offer a tailored online experience for these customers."