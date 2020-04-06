Spee-Dee is 3D printing critical parts for medical-use face masks, like these headbands that will hold the clear shields.

Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery Inc. is putting its 3D printer to work for the greater good, having started supplying parts for face shields for Operation Dynamo.

Operation Dynamo, just like the original operation to save lives during World War II, seeks to connect individuals/organizations with 3D printers to hospitals/medical professionals in need of parts & equipment to help save lives from COVID-19.

How Operation Dynamo works:

Hospitals & medical professionals who require parts to be 3D printed will post a job listing, as well as an .stl file of the part that is needed to Operation Dynamo.

If the part is within our capability to produce, we can accept the job.

After the part has been printed, we are then responsible for shipping that part to the requestor, and then updating the job through Operation Dynamo with the tracking number, as well as the shipping provider we are using.

“Some of our team members’ families are also sewing cloth face masks," says Dave Navin, President and CEO of Spee-Dee. “We’re also putting together plans for a blood drive.”