Blueprint Automation Hires VP of Sales for Latin America

Pino is a well‐known professional in the processing and packaging industry in LAM, having worked for top companies including Heat & Control/Ishida, Kliklok Woodman, and Bosch Packaging. He has also provided consulting services for several associations including PMMI and SNAC International. Pino loves LAM and he enjoys helping companies improve their packaging lines. Most importantly, he is always focused on his customer’s needs and builds long lasting relationships with customers. He does what it takes to make a difference for everyone around him.

About this new opportunity, Pino says, “Blueprint Automation is a world‐renowned leader in secondary packaging with so many opportunities in Latin America (LAM). Having been in packaging in LAM for more than 30 years, secondary packaging is the next step for many companies to improve packaging line efficiencies. What better company to join than the best! Blueprint Automation is a customer centric organization with high quality product‐lines, state-of-the-art technology, competitive pricing and a superb aftermarket where the customer comes first. I am very excited to have this opportunity to lead the BPA LAM Team to greater success.”