Simco-Ion Launches New Static Check-up Program

This program will allow prospects and existing customers the chance to have a static expert analyze production lines and offer recommendations for static control solutions or improvements.

Simco-Ion’s Static Check-Up Program is a no obligation onsite visit where its expects will identify areas generating static charge, measure the amount of static charge being generated, as well as the performance of existing systems and then provide recommendations to improve on performance and safety.

To obtain more information or to request a Static Check-Up, visit its website.

