AlliedFlex and Bossar Announce Sales and Marketing Alliance

Bossar Packaging, SA, Barcelona, has partnered with AlliedFlex Technologies as its exclusive North American Sales and Marketing Partner to handle its complete Pouch Packaging Systems Program.

ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, Inc.
Feb 10th, 2020
Bossar is established in the North American through its large installed base of pouch packaging systems operating at major North American food, personal care and nutraceutical corporations, and contract packagers. Bossar is now better positioned through its North American partnership with AlliedFlex to support and expand its market position and re-establish its commitment to North America and beyond.

Dennis Calamusa, President | CEO of AlliedFlex Technologies, Inc. and his sales, marketing, technical, and engineering staff welcome the BOSSAR Packaging Machinery Team. “The addition of the Bossar product line to the AlliedFlex portfolio will broaden our Pouch Packaging Machinery program by adding an exciting higher level of technology and capability to better support the continuously evolving and changing packaging requirements of our loyal North American customer base”.

Rodrigo Israel, Sales & Customer Service Director of Bossar, stated: “My team and I will be supporting this newly forged alliance with AlliedFlex, by introducing the American market to Bossar’s unrivalled quality machines for total packaging solutions”.

Feb 10th, 2020
