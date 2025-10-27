Griffith Foods’ Model in Colombia: Robots with a Human Touch

Griffith Foods is a U.S.-origin company with a global presence and nearly five decades in Colombia. Its purpose is “Nourish the World by Blending Creativity and Care.” With more than 100 years of experience, it has established itself as a strategic partner in the food industry through product development and food solutions. Today it operates in over 30 countries, has 20 production plants, and a team of more than 5,100 collaborators worldwide.

In Colombia, from its plant located in Marinilla, Antioquia, Griffith Foods produces nearly 21,000 tons of food solutions annually, with a monthly capacity ranging between 1,400 and 2,200 tons. Of this total, approximately 70 % corresponds to liquid products and the remaining 30 % to powder-based solutions.

Griffith Foods’ portfolio includes sauces, seasonings, breading mixes, functional blends, and custom developments tailored to market trends and the specific needs of each client. Among the brands that trust its solutions are KFC, Burger King, Doria, Zenú, Noel, Juan Valdez, Ranchera, and others.

A high-impact transformation

In the end-of-line packaging operations of Griffith Foods at Marinilla, the palletizing task has shifted from manual labor to a central example of how automation can transform productive efficiency while improving worker well-being. “Previously, processes were entirely manual and demanded heavy physical work from operators, who had to lift, rotate, and stack boxes—especially in the high-volume doypack packaging lines,” recalls Engineer Andrés Gómez Mora, Production Assistant at Marinilla.

Ergonomic studies conducted with Human Tech software confirmed what was obvious: the risk was high, given the number of repetitive movements—especially in shoulders, elbows, and hips. The likelihood of musculoskeletal injuries increased over time, making it imperative to intervene. It became necessary to safeguard worker health while preserving productivity in a plant that supplies a large part of the Andean region. Mundo EXPO PACK

Colombia’s first Robotiq palletizing cell

In August 2024, the plant took a technological leap with the installation of the Robotiq PE10 palletizing cell, equipped with a UR10e collaborative robot from Universal Robots. The installation, testing, and commissioning phase was completed that same month, executed by engineers from the Colombian integrator IGPS, who also provided training to the operational staff who would run the cell.

IGPS faced the challenge of synchronizing two production lines with different SKUs and mosaic configurations feeding a single palletizing cell. To solve this, the integrator developed a comprehensive engineering project—from conceptual design to final detailing—complemented with a digital twin created for the system. This virtual model enabled adjustments to be anticipated, design optimization, and functionality validation before physical installation, resulting in faster commissioning and stable, efficient operation from day one.

The use of the digital twin and execution of Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) at the IGPS facilities, using the client’s real product, ensured a smooth start-up without setbacks, says Óscar Sandoval, Business Manager for LatAm at Grupo IGPS.

“We viewed this integration as a unique and significant experience—being the first Robotiq palletizing cell implemented in Colombia, and especially within a multinational with the stature and solidity of Griffith Foods,” explained the LatAm Business Manager at IGPS. “With over 100 years of history and a clear vision toward modernizing packaging processes, the project integrated state-of-the-art technologies from Universal Robots and Robotiq, backed by IGPS’ proven track record—having installed more than 70 palletizing cells across Latin America. The close collaboration with a highly committed client, along with the technical execution of the IGPS team, consolidated this initiative as a regional success story.”

Flexible and reliable technology

With the launch of the PE10-based palletizing cell, the plant gained a comprehensive palletizing solution—ready-to-use and designed to adapt swiftly to various packaging formats. The system handles 32 SKUs in five box types and six pallet configurations, with a load capability of up to 12.5 kg and stacking height over pallets of 2,750 mm. Designed for multipack operations, the cell can process different SKUs from a shared conveyor belt and place them onto separate pallets automatically. Additional features include automated dividers, integrated safety, and minimal operator supervision.

Equipped with a four-suction-cup gripper, the system receives product from two packaging lines and organizes boxes into patterns on pallets, up to 10 cycles per minute—perfectly synchronized with the speed of doypack packers and without intrinsic equipment failures. “It is stable and highly efficient technology. Whenever we’ve had stoppages, they’ve been due to external factors, not the robot,” said Engineer Santiago Ospina, Plant Manager at Griffith Foods Colombia.