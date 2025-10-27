Griffith Foods’ Model in Colombia: Robots with a Human Touch

Griffith Foods is a U.S.-origin company with a global presence and nearly five decades in Colombia. Its purpose is “Nourish the World by Blending Creativity and Care.” With more than 100 years of experience, it has established itself as a strategic partner in the food industry through product development and food solutions. Today it operates in over 30 countries, has 20 production plants, and a team of more than 5,100 collaborators worldwide.
In Colombia, from its plant located in Marinilla, Antioquia, Griffith Foods produces nearly 21,000 tons of food solutions annually, with a monthly capacity ranging between 1,400 and 2,200 tons. Of this total, approximately 70 % corresponds to liquid products and the remaining 30 % to powder-based solutions.
Griffith Foods’ portfolio includes sauces, seasonings, breading mixes, functional blends, and custom developments tailored to market trends and the specific needs of each client. Among the brands that trust its solutions are KFC, Burger King, Doria, Zenú, Noel, Juan Valdez, Ranchera, and others.
A high-impact transformation
In the end-of-line packaging operations of Griffith Foods at Marinilla, the palletizing task has shifted from manual labor to a central example of how automation can transform productive efficiency while improving worker well-being. “Previously, processes were entirely manual and demanded heavy physical work from operators, who had to lift, rotate, and stack boxes—especially in the high-volume doypack packaging lines,” recalls Engineer Andrés Gómez Mora, Production Assistant at Marinilla.
Ergonomic studies conducted with Human Tech software confirmed what was obvious: the risk was high, given the number of repetitive movements—especially in shoulders, elbows, and hips. The likelihood of musculoskeletal injuries increased over time, making it imperative to intervene. It became necessary to safeguard worker health while preserving productivity in a plant that supplies a large part of the Andean region.
Colombia’s first Robotiq palletizing cell
In August 2024, the plant took a technological leap with the installation of the Robotiq PE10 palletizing cell, equipped with a UR10e collaborative robot from Universal Robots. The installation, testing, and commissioning phase was completed that same month, executed by engineers from the Colombian integrator IGPS, who also provided training to the operational staff who would run the cell.
IGPS faced the challenge of synchronizing two production lines with different SKUs and mosaic configurations feeding a single palletizing cell. To solve this, the integrator developed a comprehensive engineering project—from conceptual design to final detailing—complemented with a digital twin created for the system. This virtual model enabled adjustments to be anticipated, design optimization, and functionality validation before physical installation, resulting in faster commissioning and stable, efficient operation from day one.
The use of the digital twin and execution of Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) at the IGPS facilities, using the client’s real product, ensured a smooth start-up without setbacks, says Óscar Sandoval, Business Manager for LatAm at Grupo IGPS.
“We viewed this integration as a unique and significant experience—being the first Robotiq palletizing cell implemented in Colombia, and especially within a multinational with the stature and solidity of Griffith Foods,” explained the LatAm Business Manager at IGPS. “With over 100 years of history and a clear vision toward modernizing packaging processes, the project integrated state-of-the-art technologies from Universal Robots and Robotiq, backed by IGPS’ proven track record—having installed more than 70 palletizing cells across Latin America. The close collaboration with a highly committed client, along with the technical execution of the IGPS team, consolidated this initiative as a regional success story.”
Flexible and reliable technology
With the launch of the PE10-based palletizing cell, the plant gained a comprehensive palletizing solution—ready-to-use and designed to adapt swiftly to various packaging formats. The system handles 32 SKUs in five box types and six pallet configurations, with a load capability of up to 12.5 kg and stacking height over pallets of 2,750 mm. Designed for multipack operations, the cell can process different SKUs from a shared conveyor belt and place them onto separate pallets automatically. Additional features include automated dividers, integrated safety, and minimal operator supervision.
Equipped with a four-suction-cup gripper, the system receives product from two packaging lines and organizes boxes into patterns on pallets, up to 10 cycles per minute—perfectly synchronized with the speed of doypack packers and without intrinsic equipment failures. “It is stable and highly efficient technology. Whenever we’ve had stoppages, they’ve been due to external factors, not the robot,” said Engineer Santiago Ospina, Plant Manager at Griffith Foods Colombia.
The UR robot’s intuitive programming interface further enables deployment in small-scale palletizing and repetitive tasks and allows easy reprogramming and reassignment to adapt to seasonal demands or shifts in labor needs.
Safety and ergonomics as priorities
The first visible impact of the new installation was on worker health and well-being. Repetitive bending, twisting, and lifting disappeared from the daily routine. “On line 1, operators used to do 5,775 movements in 24 hours, and 5,005 in line 2. Today those movements are zero thanks to the robot. People end their shift less fatigued,” highlights Griffith Foods’ Plant Manager in Colombia.
Safety was reinforced with proximity sensors that slow the cobot’s movements when a human enters a risky zone. “We installed sensors that reduce robot speed when operators approach. If contact ever occurs, the collision is soft,” explains Engineer Gómez. The removal of physical risks and adoption of active safety measures have led to reduced fatigue, fewer absences, and a workplace climate where technological innovation is seen as an ally, not a threat.
Productivity and workforce reallocation
Palletizing automation enabled a reorganization of human resources without job losses. “We went from needing six people on the line to only four. Our aim was to free up personnel for deployment in higher-need areas. It wasn’t about eliminating roles, but about increasing the plant’s agility in serving our customers,” explains Efficiency multiplied: “With the same workforce, we can now run more machines simultaneously. That lets us boost output without impacting worker welfare,” adds Santiago Ospina. Unexpectedly, the plant also improved rest for its staff: the automation allowed the elimination of an entire shift, translated into more break time and family time. Previously, production began on Sunday at 10:00 PM; now it starts at 6:00 AM. “That difference is felt by people and appreciated,” the plant manager adds.
Lean culture and people focus
The robotic cell implementation is inseparable from Griffith Foods’ Lean Manufacturing philosophy, implemented via its GPS (Griffith Production System). “We always operate with people as our primary asset. We use Human Tech software to map repetitive tasks and rotate roles where demands are highest. Automating the highest volume line was a strategic decision to enhance productivity and care for our team,” explains Ospina.
The project was internally reviewed under Kaizen principles and presented under the internal Orange Bell recognition system, winning second place at the global level within Griffith Foods. The distinction became a symbol of collective pride—not just for engineers, but for operators who saw their contributions reflect in improved production metrics.
From initial concern to collective pride
As is common in automation initiatives, the arrival of the robot raised worker concerns. “At first, when we mentioned bringing in a robot, many thought positions might be cut. But we were clear in assuring that roles wouldn’t be eliminated, because at Griffith Foods, people always come first—and one of our core values is exactly that,” said Ospina.
Over time, the experience dispelled fears and became a source of enthusiasm. Collaborators embraced productivity projects knowing they bring greater well-being, more rest, and more time with family. For IGPS, the Griffith Foods project underscored the importance of structured integration methodology, certified personnel, and a solid training strategy. Having engineers skilled in programming cobots and palletizing cells enabled an agile, precise, and reliable process. “At IGPS we identify client training as key for project success and market evolution. These training efforts not only allow the end client to operate autonomously but also drive adoption of new technologies and open opportunities for continuous improvement in automation across Latin American industry,” Óscar Sandoval, Business Manager for Latin America at IGPS, told Mundo EXPO PACK.
Digitalization and real-time control
The Griffith Foods plant in Colombia uses Redzone software to monitor operations in real time and eliminate paper use. “Implementing this software has been the best decision we’ve made, before, everything was logged manually on paper and errors were common. With Redzone, we are now paperless: we eliminated 9,500 printouts per month,” says Gómez.
The digital framework supported by Redzone not only reduces errors and processing time, but also strengthens traceability required by international certifications. The platform generates alerts for specific actions—such as weighing, pre-operational tasks, or checking the metal detector. If the operator does not complete a record, the supervisor receives an alert, ensuring compliance and optimal product quality.
A plant at the forefront of technology and culture
Griffith Foods spans more than 30 countries and supplies the Andean region from Marinilla with products such as sauces, breading mixes, and restaurant offerings. The Colombian plant was among the pioneers in Latin America to integrate this robotic technology. “We were the first to deploy it, and it was implemented almost simultaneously in Costa Rica,” confirms Santiago Ospina.
But Griffith Foods’ trajectory goes beyond robotics. The company aligns its projects to a sustainability strategy that combines productivity, employee care, and environmental responsibility. Their 2030 roadmap includes increased digitalization, regenerative agriculture initiatives, campaigns like Súmate (Join In), and consolidation of sustainability certifications. Beyond technological innovation, Griffith Foods emphasizes creating an inclusive and supportive work climate.
Recently, the company was recognized as the fifth-best company to work for in Colombia; it earned the fourth-best ranking for women and is among the top 200 in Latin America for 2024–2025. In over 400 surveys, employees highlighted commitment, credibility, respect, and equity within the organizations surpassing industry averages. Over 90 % gave their top score to executive leadership, reflecting trust and pride in belonging to a company that lives its value of “Act as Family.”
Technology with human face
Griffith Foods’ experience in Marinilla demonstrates that robotics isn’t about replacing people; it’s about evolving together. “Our greatest lesson is how we manage technology with our people—giving them more time. We want them to arrive at work energized, improve productivity because they feel that behind every technological advancement there are leaders who care”, reflects Santiago Ospina.
Arvey Aristizábal, a production operator in Marinilla, sums it up simply: “The experience has been very good for us because it has made work easier, improved ergonomics. The robot does the work of one person; you could even say two.”
In Marinilla, robotics not only move boxes, it helps reshape the relationship between innovation and humanity. It is a pioneering model in Latin America’s food industry, one with its gaze fixed on the future and a steadfast commitment to people and corporate growth.