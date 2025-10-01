Explore PACK EXPO insights here
Discover a taste of the PACK EXPO highlights, live from the show floor!

Community Poll: Sustainable Innovations at Pack EXPO

Find out what area of sustainable packaging innovations your peers were most excited about at Pack EXPO.

Oct 1, 2025
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Recommended
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Related Stories
7u3 Fpr7t 720
Multipacking
New Bundler
Ioek7s5a 720
Cartoning
New Aseptic Range Now Runs on High Speed Lines
Kf3 D61 Kq 720
E-commerce
Right-size Packaging Now Includes High-res Print Decoration, Variable Data
Enabling sustainable living through innovation. Meet LYB at K 2025
Sponsor Content
Enabling sustainable living through innovation. Meet LYB at K 2025
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
Pelv
PMMI News
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Marks 30 Years with a Record-Breaking Scale, Spotlighting Solutions for Today’s Biggest Challenges and Future Opportunities
"The scale and energy of PACK EXPO Las Vegas this year reflect how fast our industry is advancing." – Jim Pittas, President & CEO, PMMI
Ho4 R4 B Oh 720
Strapping
Robotic Infeed De-Strapping System
H Dzxu Qvn 720
Robotics
Robotic Layer Forming
Gvmu Luva 720
Robotics
Robot Floor Cleaner Helps Augment Sanitation Team
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Explore our editor-curated report featuring cutting-edge coding, labeling, and RFID innovations from PACK EXPO 2024. Discover high-speed digital printing, sustainable label materials, automated labeling systems, and advanced traceability solutions that are transforming packaging operations across industries.
Access Report
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Products
Pouch Cellu Shield
Barrier coating for recyclable flexible packaging
CelluForce launched CelluShield, a renewable cellulose, water-based coating for flexible packaging.
Ucima, All Set for PACK EXPO
Vision-powered Software for Robotics
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
View More »