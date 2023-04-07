Clemson Announces Spring 2023 Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award Winners

Clemson University Robert Testin Outstanding Senior in Packaging Science winner for Spring 2023

Goose Creek, S.C. native, Gabrien Gillespie has made notable achievements during his tenure at Clemson University. He helped lead his team to victory as they won first place in the IoPP SE 48HR REPACK competition. Gillespie is also a recipient of the Fuji Seal Foundation Scholarship. Gillespie never shied away from leadership as he held numerous roles throughout his Clemson career. He was the President of the Kappa Lambda Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., a Tiger Alliance Ambassador, a Clemson CAFLS Ambassador, the Secretary of Clemson’s Brother-2-Brother, the NSBE Telecommunications Chair, and a Clemson Football Coaches Recruiting Assistant. Gillespie's leadership, dedication, and passion have made a significant impact on the Clemson University community and serve as an inspiration to future generations of students.

Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior winner for Spring 2023

In May 2023, Elizabeth Verdery will graduate from Clemson University as a Packaging Science major with a minor in Business Administration. At Clemson, she is in the Packaging Science Club which has provided many packaging opportunities. During her Junior year, she completed a six-month co-op at Arthrex, a medical device manufacturer, where she gained knowledge of medical device packaging and regulations. She was honored to be a recipient of the Fuji Seal Foundation Scholarship for packaging majors during her Junior and Senior year. This scholarship allowed Verdery to network with other packaging majors around the U.S. and aided in covering her tuition. During the following summer, she completed an internship with Sealed Air, an international product packaging company, in their I&D Department which allowed her to learn about flexible packaging equipment, materials, and processes. Verdery will forever be grateful for each one of her professors that she had throughout her four years at Clemson. She would not be where she is today without their valuable time and guidance. Verdery is eager for what is to come upon graduation in May. PW