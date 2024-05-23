Aldi, Barilla, and Penrhos Spirits Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations

The recycling initiatives featured in this report underscore the industry's commitment to achieve 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. As the months of 2024 unfold, it will be interesting to observe how many companies achieve this goal, and how many will revise their targets.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub Innovative AI Tracking Boosts Recycling of Flexible Plastics in U.K. Aldi Supermarkets

As part of its commitment to reducing plastic waste, discounter supermarket Aldi has employed an innovative artificial intelligence system developed by Greenback Recycling Technologies called eco2Veritas, to monitor and certify the recycling journey of flexible plastic packaging collected at its stores. This AI-powered system tracks the volume and type of plastic, including 62 metric tons of PE (polyethylene) and 25 metric tons of PP (polypropylene) collected through front-of-store points, detailing the sorting process and the conversion into new products. Certified recycled materials enable Aldi to receive funding from the Flexible Plastic Fund, supporting the recycling initiative. In its ongoing efforts to enhance recycling transparency and efficiency, Aldi U.K., in collaboration with Polytag, also utilizes invisible UV tags and QR codes to trace packaging materials through its supply chain to the Biffa Teeside recycling center. This approach helps to underscore Aldi’s proactive measures in addressing plastic waste.

ThePackHub Turning Barilla Pasta Boxes Into Packaging for E-Commerce shipments

On World Recycling Day, the Barilla Group unveiled its innovative collaboration with Marie Kondo, the celebrated Japanese ‘queen of decluttering’ and author, in the ‘Secondhand Box’ initiative. This project, developed by LePub Italy, aims to transform Barilla’s pasta packaging for various pasta types and sizes ranging from 500g to 1kg into sustainable shipping containers for second-hand clothing. Kondo lends her expertise through video tutorials, instructing consumers on how to repurpose their pasta boxes, promoting waste reduction and offering a sustainable alternative to recycling the packaging. This initiative aligns with Barilla’s sustainability goals and encourages consumers to participate in environmentally responsible practices by giving a second life to packaging. The initiative has gained further traction through social media, leveraging the influence of global talents and influencers who adopt Kondo’s folding techniques to prepare their clothing shipments. Barilla expressed that this project is a testament to their dedication to environmental stewardship and a broader effort to lessen packaging waste.

ThePackHub Penrhos Spirits Launches Gin in Sustainable Aluminum Bottles

Herefordshire-based Penrhos Spirits, a company known for its distinctive range of gins, has recently unveiled its latest products packaged in aluminum bottles, a collaboration between Vetroplas and its Spanish manufacturing partner, Envases. These 70cl bottles are designed with a 28/410 neck thread and are lined with a BPA NI PE (BPA non-intent PE) liner, complemented by aluminum screw caps. The packaging’s unique appearance is achieved through offset printing on an opaque base coat, topped with a matte lacquer, enhancing its shelf appeal. Penrhos Spirits highlighted the choice of aluminum for its recyclability, aligning with the company’s commitment to sustainability and its philosophy of minimizing carbon footprint. The decision to use aluminum bottles underscores Penrhos Spirits’ “dedication to environmental consideration”s, recognizing the value placed on such attributes by their customers.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.