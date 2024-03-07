Kellanova, PepsiCo, and LUSH Introduce Recycling Innovations

Businesses are trying to set themselves ahead of the rest through finding evermore sustainable ways of increasing the recycled content in their packaging. This is likely driven by sustainability goals and the plastic tax. There have also been a noticeable number of advancements in reducing pack sizes or the volume of plastic being used for packaging, allowing business to market the volume of plastic 'saved.'

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub Kellanova Snack Products Embrace Sustainable Packaging with Reduced Plastic

Chicago-headquartered snack company Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) has unveiled a strategic sustainability move by minimizing plastic usage in the packaging of popular snack brands, including Cheez-It Snap’d, Cheez-It Puff’d, and Club Crisps. Despite maintaining the same food volume, the company has successfully reduced plastic and corrugated board by 56,245 kgs and 248,568 kgs, respectively, compared to the previous year. Kellanova’s highlighted that the plastic reduction constitutes only 12% of their overall packaging footprint, positioning it with one of the smallest plastic footprints among peer companies. The initiative aligns with Kellanova’s Better Days Promise commitment, aiming for 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging by 2030 and a 5% reduction in virgin plastic as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation New Plastics Economy pledge. The company remains dedicated to collaborating with partners and innovators to identify sustainable packaging solutions that prioritize both product protection and environmental responsibility.

ThePackHub PepsiCo's Walkers Introduces Packaging That Contains 50% Recycled Plastic

PepsiCo’s Walkers, the leading potato chip brand based in the UK, has unveiled a significant transformation for its Sunbites range, introducing new packaging crafted from 50% recycled plastic, employing a mass balance approach to eliminate 200 metric tons of fossil-based plastic by the end of 2025. This initiative aligns with Walkers’ broader sustainability goals under PepsiCo Positive, aiming to eliminate virgin fossil-based plastic in chip and snack bags by 2030. Simultaneously, Sunbites’ recipe has been reformulated to be non- HFSS (high in fat, salt and sugar), featuring 100% whole grains and reduced sugar in the chip and less salt in the seasoning. The commitment to healthier snacks complements Walkers’ ambition to have non-HFSS or sub-100-calorie snacks constitute 50% of its sales by 2025, with 30% achieved thus far. The company acknowledges the pivotal role of food-contact recycling technologies and enhanced recycling infrastructure in fostering a circular economy for packaging within the UK’s food manufacturing sector.

ThePackHub LUSH Sustainable Gift Wrapping Made from Repurposed Materials

British cosmetics retailer LUSH, a company known for its commitment to sustainability, has repurposed over six million plastic bottles into reusable Knot Wraps, offering a waste-free alternative to traditional gift wrapping. Inspired by the Japanese art of Furoshiki, these wraps are available in 100% organic cotton, recycled polyester crafted from discarded plastic bottles, or distinctive vintage fabrics. Knot Wraps is a sustainable and stylish solution that eliminates the need for tape and scissors, making gift wrapping easy and guilt-free. The wraps are not only multi-use but also come in a variety of patterns and colors, enhancing the appeal of any gift. Reflecting LUSH’s dedication to waste reduction, Knot Wraps can be reused and regifted. Additionally, the wraps can be utilised as fashionable hair scarves or practical carrier bags for day-to-day use. Originating from a LUSH take on the Japanese technique, these Knot Wraps present a thoughtful and environmentally conscious gift-giving option.

