While material recycling facilities (MRFs) across the country vary in the types of packaging formats and materials they accept, there are some that are designated as “widely recyclable.” This means 60% or more of U.S. households have access to curbside recycling of these materials. Do you know which common packaging items are widely recyclable? Take this quiz to find out. (And if you'd like to take the first quiz, it's here.)
Do You Know Packaging Material Recyclability?
Quiz 2 of 3. Test your recycling smarts with this short quiz. Each answer has a video explanation from our friends at LRS, with a video facility tour at the end!
Feb 2, 2024
While material recycling facilities (MRFs) across the country vary in the types of packaging formats and materials they accept, there are some that are designated as “widely recyclable.” This means 60% or more of U.S. households have access to curbside recycling of these materials. Do you know which common packaging items are widely recyclable? Take this quiz to find out. (And if you'd like to take the first quiz, it's here.)
Machinery Basics
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
The largest PACK EXPO East in history is March 18-20 in Philadelphia! In one convenient location, you’ll discover new technology from top suppliers, get quality problem-solving time with experts and learn the latest trends in free educational sessions.Read More