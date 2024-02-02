New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Do You Know Packaging Material Recyclability?

Quiz 2 of 3. Test your recycling smarts with this short quiz. Each answer has a video explanation from our friends at LRS, with a video facility tour at the end!

Anne Marie Mohan
Joy Rifkin
Feb 2, 2024
Widely recyclable means that more than 60% of U.S. households can toss these materials into their curbside bin.
Widely recyclable means that more than 60% of U.S. households can toss these materials into their curbside bin.

While material recycling facilities (MRFs) across the country vary in the types of packaging formats and materials they accept, there are some that are designated as “widely recyclable.” This means 60% or more of U.S. households have access to curbside recycling of these materials. Do you know which common packaging items are widely recyclable? Take this quiz to find out. (And if you'd like to take the first quiz, it's here.)



Related Stories
Partnership to result in widespread application of reusable container system across Canada.
Sustainability
Canadian Grocers Join Reusable Food-Packaging Pilot
Maxresdefault 65ba69a7f15a1
Sustainability
Three Sustainability Trends in Cosmetics
Almost all sampled supermarket and fast food products included phthalates in a Consumer Reports study.
Sustainability
Consumer Reports Finds BPA and Phthalates in Foods
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Sponsor Content
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Secondary/End-of-Line
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Widely recyclable means that more than 60% of U.S. households can toss these materials into their curbside bin.
Sustainability
Do You Know Packaging Material Recyclability?
Quiz 2 of 3. Test your recycling smarts with this short quiz. Each answer has a video explanation from our friends at LRS, with a video facility tour at the end!
Retrofitting remote services is cheaper than purchasing new machinery, but cost of service is still the technology's top drawback for end-users.
Business Intelligence
Cost Brings Hesitancy to Adopt Remote Services and Monitoring
Labels and Leaflets
Labels
Learn About the Main Types of Labels and Leaflets Used in Packaging
Partnership to result in widespread application of reusable container system across Canada.
Sustainability
Canadian Grocers Join Reusable Food-Packaging Pilot
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Sponsor Content
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
The largest PACK EXPO East in history is March 18-20 in Philadelphia! In one convenient location, you’ll discover new technology from top suppliers, get quality problem-solving time with experts and learn the latest trends in free educational sessions.
Read More
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
Products
Pcs Beer 2023 11 06 Hr
Beverage Inline Pressure Measurement System
Antares Vision Group’s PCS700-IOT performs high-speed pressure and gas measurement for carbonated, nitrogen-dosed, and hot-filled beverages to detect leaks.
Pick-Off Resistant Ink for High-Speed Coding
Pharma Bottle Made from 100% Recycled Plastic
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Home
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Apollo Box Conveyor 65567a4486dbd
Home
Are Humanoid Robots the Processing and Packaging Labor Force of The Future?
Pw Top Article 2023 Image
Home
Packaging World's Most Popular Articles of 2023
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
View more »