When it comes to material recycling facilities (MRFs) nationwide, they're a bit like snowflakes—each one is unique in the packaging they accept. But some materials are designated as widely recyclable. Translation: More than 60% of U.S. households can toss these materials into their curbside bin. Can you guess which everyday packaging items make the widely recyclable cut? Take this quiz to find out.
How Well Do You Know Packaging Recyclability?
Take our short quiz to test your smarts. Each answer has a video explanation from our friends at LRS, with a video facility tour at the end! Quiz 1 of 3.
Jan 26, 2024
