New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

How Well Do You Know Packaging Recyclability?

Take our short quiz to test your smarts. Each answer has a video explanation from our friends at LRS, with a video facility tour at the end! Quiz 1 of 3.

Anne Marie Mohan
Joy Rifkin
Jan 26, 2024
Widely recyclable means that more than 60% of U.S. households can toss these materials into their curbside bin.
Widely recyclable means that more than 60% of U.S. households can toss these materials into their curbside bin.

When it comes to material recycling facilities (MRFs) nationwide, they're a bit like snowflakes—each one is unique in the packaging they accept. But some materials are designated as widely recyclable. Translation: More than 60% of U.S. households can toss these materials into their curbside bin. Can you guess which everyday packaging items make the widely recyclable cut? Take this quiz to find out.


Related Stories
Package Recycling
Sustainability
PRS23: Collaboration is Key to Driving Recycling Success
Amazon's three packaging options in Europe are curbside recyclable across the brand's European markets.
Sustainability
Amazon, Subway, and Pizzarette Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Packaging Legislation
Sustainability
Packaging Legislation Update and 2024 Outlook
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Sponsor Content
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Secondary/End-of-Line
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Widely recyclable means that more than 60% of U.S. households can toss these materials into their curbside bin.
Sustainability
How Well Do You Know Packaging Recyclability?
Take our short quiz to test your smarts. Each answer has a video explanation from our friends at LRS, with a video facility tour at the end! Quiz 1 of 3.
Amazon's three packaging options in Europe are curbside recyclable across the brand's European markets.
Sustainability
Amazon, Subway, and Pizzarette Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Eye-tracking technology provides insight into consumer trends with specialty coatings for multivitamins.
Package Design
Consumer Perspective on Package Design Explained Through Eye-tracking Technology
Packaging Legislation
Sustainability
Packaging Legislation Update and 2024 Outlook
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Sponsor Content
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
The largest PACK EXPO East in history is March 18-20 in Philadelphia! In one convenient location, you’ll discover new technology from top suppliers, get quality problem-solving time with experts and learn the latest trends in free educational sessions.
Read More
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
Products
Pro Ampac Technology
Moisture-Adsorbing Packaging Technology
ProAmpac partners with Aptar to launch ProActive Intelligence Moisture Protect MP-1000, providing optimal moisture control for sensitive products without the use of desiccants.
Siliconization Line for Vial Protection
Filler for Water and Still Beverages
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Apollo Box Conveyor 65567a4486dbd
Home
Are Humanoid Robots the Processing and Packaging Labor Force of The Future?
Pw Top Article 2023 Image
Home
Packaging World's Most Popular Articles of 2023
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
View more »