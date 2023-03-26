Tim Hortons, Continental, and Waitrose Release Sustainable Packaging Updates

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Tim Hortons Unveils Sustainable Packaging, Continental Reduces Auto Parts Packaging by 70%, Waitrose Swaps Small Wine Bottles for Aluminum

See a few examples of sustainable packaging innovations by Tim Hortons, Continental, and Waitrose from ThePackHub’s February Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

ThePackHub
Mar 26, 2023
Tim Hortons switches to sustainable lids, cutlery, and sandwich wraps.
Tim Hortons switches to sustainable lids, cutlery, and sandwich wraps.
ThePackHub

Packaging continues to see a lot of change of materials driven largely by sustainability objectives. Plastic replacement is still top of the agenda for many brands and retailers as they look to switch out of the material to solutions that may offer a better environmental footprint, or at least be better received by anti-plastic focused consumers. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Tim Hortons switches to sustainable lids, cutlery, and sandwich wraps.Tim Hortons switches to sustainable lids, cutlery, and sandwich wraps.ThePackHubTim Hortons Unveils New Compliant Packaging

Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons has unveiled changes to its cutlery, lids and sandwich wraps that will be in stores starting in early 2023. Tim Hortons’ 4,000+ Canadian locations began the switch in January, replacing plastic cutlery and lids with wooden and fiber cutlery and fiber lids for its bowls and cups. The new items will eliminate the use of an estimated 90 million single-use plastics a year across Canada, the company said in a press release. The wooden cutlery is made with wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council based on its sustainable forestry standards. The announcement came on December 20th, coinciding with the federal government’s ban on the import and manufacturing for sale of single-use plastics. These include bans on plastic checkout bags, cutlery and food-service ware made from problematic plastics. The company also encourages its customers to use reusable mugs (and bowls) by offering a 10% discount.

Continental's new auto parts packaging is 70% smaller than before.Continental's new auto parts packaging is 70% smaller than before.ThePackHubAutomotive Parts Manufacturer Continental Reduces Packaging by 70%

German multinational automotive parts manufacturer Continental has moved its Timing Belt Kits with Water Pump packaging to a smaller, more sustainable format. The new packaging is 70% smaller than the previous incarnation. This is because previously, the kits (belts, water pumps, tension pulleys, etc.) were packed in individual boxes, which were then assembled in a large outer board box. Going forward, a specially folded board reinforcement will ensure that all components remain safe and secure in the box, even without individual packaging. The new format saves around half the amount of board used in the manufacture of boxes, which substantially reduces CO2 emissions. CO2 is also reduced during transport, as around 70% more kits will fit on a pallet. This means a reduction of 98 truck trips per year in terms of logistics, which calculates to 390 metric tons less CO2 annually.

Waitrose replaces smaller wine bottles with aluminum cans.Waitrose replaces smaller wine bottles with aluminum cans.ThePackHubSupermarket Waitrose Moves to Aluminum Cans for Smaller Wine Bottles

British supermarket chain Waitrose has announced that it is moving most of its small wine bottles from glass to aluminum cans. The new cans will include a wide range of grape choices including whites, reds and rosés, and will be available in 187ml, 200ml and 250ml sizes. Due to appellation restrictions the move will not include varieties such as champagne, prosecco, cava and rioja. It is expected that the move to aluminum will save more than 300 metric tons of glass packaging, and will halve the carbon footprint per drink, because the recyclable cans require less energy to transport as they are lighter and take up less space than bottles. The supermarket planned to have moved to aluminum by the end of January 2022. It has been reported that drinks producers have been seeking alternative packaging because the price of glass has almost tripled since the pandemic.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Forest Stewardship Council
Fill out the form below to request more information about Tim Hortons Unveils Sustainable Packaging, Continental Reduces Auto Parts Packaging by 70%, Waitrose Swaps Small Wine Bottles for Aluminum
Related Stories
First Place Winner—Sway
Sustainability
TOM FORD Plastic Innovation Prize Winners Announced
Burger King partners with Recup to offer reusable cups in Germany.
Sustainability
Burger King, SC Johnson, and Fenty Skin Offer Refillable Packaging Solutions
Luna Yu, founder and CEO of Genecis (l.), and Phoebe Wang, investment partner and head of the Female Founder Initiative, Amazon.
Sustainability
Amazon Invests in Female-Led Bioplastics Company
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Top Stories
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Episode 108
Podcasts
Six-Part unPACKED Sustainability Series: Pt. 3 - Paper
The unPACKed podcast brings paper to the forefront with PW's Anne Marie Mohan and Matt Reynolds.
The colorful new container holds 2.1 oz of strawberry-, orange-, watermelon-, cherry-, and lemonade-flavored Original Nerds candies, or one mini box (12 g) of each.
Package Design
Nerds Candy Container Offers a New ‘Twist’ on a Classic Favorite
Tim Hortons switches to sustainable lids, cutlery, and sandwich wraps.
Sustainability
Tim Hortons, Continental, and Waitrose Release Sustainable Packaging Updates
Andersen and Sons Shelling produces a variety of tree nuts that go to market under both private labels and its Glenda’s Farmhouse brand.
Primary packaging
Nut Producer Rethinks Inspection Strategy After Adding Packaging Lines
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Sponsor Content
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Read our latest Playbook to discover how to ensure efficient product handling, best practices for specifying conveyor and container handling equipment, and top tips for a successful pack line startup.
Download Now
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Products
Universal Robots
Collaborative Cobot
Universal Robots’ UR20 cobot, ideal for palletizing applications, is designed to handle heavier loads up to 20 kg with a reach of (1750 mm).
Mobile Robot
Bucket Filling System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World February 2023
February 2023
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »