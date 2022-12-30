Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #5: Coca-Cola Bottler Unveils ‘U.S. First’ Paperboard Multipack

Liberty, the local Coca-Cola bottler, has partnered with fiber-based consumer packaging supplier Graphic Packing International to produce multipacks in the paperboard packaging format called KeelClip, and use multipack carton application equipment in doing so. It will soon be delivering this pack format to stores across the Philadelphia market.

“Addressing plastic waste requires collective and collaborative thinking and action,” says Kurt Ritter, General Manager and Vice President of Sustainability, Coca-Cola North America. “Liberty’s ongoing commitment to sustainability is evident with the implementation of KeelClip, which is another demonstration of our system’s dedication to delivering our World Without Waste goals.”

Continue to the full article here: Coca-Cola Bottler Unveils ‘U.S. First’ Paperboard Multipack