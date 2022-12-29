New Tool: ProSource
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #6: Dove Debuts Reusable Body Wash Packaging System

Join us as we look back at the most-read Packaging World stories of 2022. At #6, we look at how Unilever introduced a more eco-friendly packaging option for its Dove Body Wash products. It's a reusable, refillable system.

Dec 29, 2022
The Starter Kit for the Dove Reusable Body Wash Bottles + Concentrate Refills system comes with either an aluminum or a plastic bottle and one bottle of concentrate.
In January 2021, Unilever's Dove deodorant brand redefined reusable retail packaging, creating a sleek and sophisticated design-forward system with a refillable stainless-steel deodorant case and compact refills. With its new Dove Reusable Body Wash Bottles + Concentrate Refills, the brand has taken a page from the household cleaning category by offering concentrated product refills paired with two “too beautiful to throw away” reusable bottles.

According to a Dove spokesperson, the brand currently has more than 100 different projects running across the world looking at every facet of its packaging, across the three dimensions of no/better/less plastic. “We know that reusables are of huge interest to consumers,” the spokesperson says, “and as industry leaders, it’s our responsibility to drive innovations that incentivize purchase behaviors with products that enable people to consume more consciously.”

Continue to the full article here: Dove Debuts Reusable Body Wash Packaging System

