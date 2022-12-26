Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #8: Colgate Rolls Out Monomaterial Recyclable Tube

Colgate-Palmolive has been promoting and building up to recyclable toothpaste tube for some time now (read a 2021 Packaging World column on the topic), but it's finally a commercialized reality. To alert consumers that the tube is now recyclable, Colgate is including on the tube’s front panel a prominent “Recycle Me!” message as well as a stylized image of three tubes in the shape of the well-known “chasing arrows” recycle symbol.

“As the global toothpaste leader with a brand found in more homes than any other, we want to lead in waste reduction and, in particular, making toothpaste tubes a part of the circular economy,” says Dana Medema, Vice President & General Manager, Oral Care for Colgate-Palmolive in North America. “The Recycle Me! Tube is designed to educate and engage consumers and the recycling community, who are both essential to progress.”

