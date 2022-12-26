New Tool: ProSource
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #8: Colgate Rolls Out Monomaterial Recyclable Tube

Join us as we look back at the most-read Packaging World stories of 2022. At #8, check out this recyclable toothpaste tube from Colgate-Palmolive, telling people to "Recycle me!"

Dec 26, 2022
Colgate is including on the tube’s front panel a prominent “Recycle Me!” message.
Colgate-Palmolive has been promoting and building up to recyclable toothpaste tube for some time now (read a 2021 Packaging World column on the topic), but it's finally a commercialized reality. To alert consumers that the tube is now recyclable, Colgate is including on the tube’s front panel a prominent “Recycle Me!” message as well as a stylized image of three tubes in the shape of the well-known “chasing arrows” recycle symbol.

“As the global toothpaste leader with a brand found in more homes than any other, we want to lead in waste reduction and, in particular, making toothpaste tubes a part of the circular economy,” says Dana Medema, Vice President & General Manager, Oral Care for Colgate-Palmolive in North America. “The Recycle Me! Tube is designed to educate and engage consumers and the recycling community, who are both essential to progress.”

Continue to the full article here: Colgate Rolls Out Monomaterial Recyclable Tube, Tells People to ‘Recycle Me!’

