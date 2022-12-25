Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #9: Aveda’s Recyclable Paper Sample Packet Replaces Multilayer Foil Sachets

Aveda, The Estée Lauder Companies' (ELC) high-performance, plant-based hair care company with a mission of sustainability, late last year partnered with co-packer, packaging supplier, and woman-owned business Xela Pack in the development of what the stakeholders say is prestige beauty’s first-ever paper-based, locally recyclable sachet or packet. Also involved in the partnership is Gentile Packaging Machinery (GPM), the OEM responsible for the form/fill/seal-style machinery built to run this proprietary package format. The two affiliated packaging supply companies serve as a single-entity contract packager to form, fill, and seal the Xela Pack-style sample packs on GPM Machinery.

