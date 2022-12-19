Innovative Recycling Solutions Developed By Mondelez, Domino Printing Services, and TekniPlex Healthcare

New Tool: ProSource
Mondelez Recycled Cadbury Packaging, Domino Laser Coder For Recyclable Food Films and Plastics, TekniPlex Recyclable Mid-Barrier Blister Pack

See a few examples of recycling innovations from Mondelez Australia, Domino Printing Services, and TekniPlex Healthcare from ThePackHub’s November Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

Dec 19, 2022
Mondelez's Cadbury chocolate packaging with 30% recycled plastic.
Recycling initiatives continue to be one of the most active sustainability areas, driven by challenging Plastic Pacts around the world that are part of a three-pronged objective to deliver 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Pending packaging taxes that require 30% recycled content are influencing change, as well as the focus on stretching recycling targets. We are seeing more recycled PS and PP developments coming to our attention.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Mondelez Australia, owners of the Cadbury chocolate brand, have announced that they are rolling out packaging that contains 30% recycled plastic. The new, more sustainable packaging will be used on its family blocks range for Cadbury Dairy Milk, Caramilk and Old Gold. The company says that the move will see more than 120 metric tons of packaging waste diverted from landfill. They also say that the new packaging looks and feels the same, carrying Cadbury’s iconic purple color and preserving the chocolate’s taste, texture, and shape. The new packs also feature an on-pack QR code, leading Cadbury consumers to more information on the packaging innovation, and how Cadbury is supporting a circular economy for packaging. Cadbury has sourced 120 metric tons of recycled content from overseas, indicating a demand for recycled soft plastic packaging produced locally in Australia. The first packs to include recycled soft plastic have already been delivered to major retailers.

Domino Printing Services new high-speed laser coder is compatible with recyclable food films and plastics.Domino Printing Services new high-speed laser coder is compatible with recyclable food films and plastics.ThePackHubDomino Printing Services Laser Coder is Compatible with Recyclable Food Films and Plastics

Cambridge-based Domino Printing Services has announced the launch of a new high-speed laser coder compatible with recyclable food films and plastics. Conventional laser coders used on multi-material substrates are incompatible with new mono-material structures. Therefore, the Domino U510 UV Laser offers a laser coding solution adapted to these new packaging materials. The U510 printer codes directly onto plastics and mono-material white and colored films without needing additional laser developer on the substrate, thanks to a photochemical reaction on the surface layer of the plastic. Integrating into existing production lines for flexible food films intended for horizontal and vertical bagging applications (HFFS and VFFS), this coder reproduces texts, graphics and 2D codes with high contrast and at very high speed. In addition, its laser head and controller are protected from dust and water displaying an IP55 waterproof rating.

TekniPlex Healthcare new transparent recyclable mid-barrier blister pack.TekniPlex Healthcare new transparent recyclable mid-barrier blister pack.ThePackHubTekniPlex Healthcare Announces World’s First Fully Transparent Recyclable Mid-Barrier Blister Pack

Pennsylvania-based TekniPlex Healthcare is claiming to have developed the world’s first fully transparent recyclable mid-barrier blister pack. The company says that the blister pack is recyclable through PP (polypropylene) recycling streams, the mid-barrier blisters consist of a polyolefin blister film and a barrier PP lidding film. According to TekniPlex, this makes it the first combination of blister and lidding to be certified as recyclable. The new materials also feature barrier protection against moisture. Initial machinability analyses have reportedly been positive, with large-scale tests scheduled soon. A spokesperson for TekniPlex said that technical challenges needed to be overcome with extensive research, trials and dedication to make transparent barrier blister packs recyclable.

   Read this Healthcare Packaging article on TekniPlex Healthcare's transparent recyclable mid-barrier blister pack.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

