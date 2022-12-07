New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Tru Earth’s Detergent Strips Eliminate the Weight of Water

Tru Earth’s Eco-Strips dissolvable laundry detergent strips eliminate plastic detergent containers, reduce transportation emissions and costs, and ensure consumers use the right amount of product.

Anne Marie Mohan
Tru Earth’s Eco-Strips dissolvable laundry detergent strips are packaged in a recyclable, compostable paperboard envelope that contains 8, 32, 64, or 384 strips/pack.
Tru Earth’s Eco-Strips dissolvable laundry detergent strips are packaged in a recyclable, compostable paperboard envelope that contains 8, 32, 64, or 384 strips/pack.

How do you fit a year’s worth of laundry detergent in a single tissue box? Tru Earth, a Vancouver, Canada-based eco-friendly household cleaning products company has found a way with its Eco-Strips dissolvable laundry detergent strips. Launched in 2019, the business has grown 944% since then and has attracted 1.2 million #TruChangeMakers—also known as Tru Earth customers.

The technology behind the strip was invented a decade ago, but it was only in 2019 when Tru Earth’s founders recognized the potential of the concentrated product. “We understood the pains people went through in doing laundry, which is the second most hated chore in the house,” says Tru Earth co-founder and CEO Brad Liski. “The ease of use of the product solved the problem of using too much and wasting money and chemicals. The size hit the pain point of lack of space in our homes, and the effectiveness hit the expectation of cleaning clothes. We realized we don’t need to put chemicals over clothing, we just need to clean them. Most of all though, we needed to eliminate the plastic jug.”

According to Liski, 645 billion plastic household product containers are dumped in landfills and oceans worldwide each year. Eco-Strips are packaged in a recyclable, compostable paperboard envelope that contains 8, 32, 64, or 384 strips/pack. While Liski says the company has not encountered any moisture problems when testing the paper packaging under sinks or in cabinets, it offers a reusable tin storage container for consumers who want to be extra cautious.

   Read how laundry pod pioneer Dropps is advancing sustainability with its move to e-commerce.

The strips themselves—the only patented detergent strips on the market, according to Liski—measure approximately 4 x 4 in. and are made with non-toxic, eco-friendly ingredients. “The ingredients used in the manufacturing of Tru Earth Eco-Strips, which can be found on our website, have been carefully selected to minimize our impact on the environment from sourcing to end of life,” says Liski. “While they contain PVOH [polyvinyl alcohol, a water-soluble, non-toxic thermoplastic] to adhere and strengthen the cornstarch, they do not contain microplastics that end up in grey water. Our binding agents are biodegradable as tested and passed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development—OECD 31, method D.”

The strips are pre-portioned, with one strip recommended for a regular-sized load of laundry, two strips for an extra-large load, and a half-strip for a small load, eliminating consumer confusion over proper dosage. “Overusage isn’t just an inconvenience,” says Liski. “In the U.S., $2.2 billion is wasted on over-pouring detergent every year.”

Because it eliminates water in the formulation, Eco-Strips also significantly reduces carbon emissions in transportation, “because what would traditionally need a pallet for transport can now fit in a single box,” Liski notes.

   Read related interview with Tru Earth CEO Brad Liski.

Tru Earth manufactures all of its products in North America to ensure that it is not only being kind to the environment, but also so that it’s operating in countries with strict labor laws and health code regulations where the worker is protected. “Our commitment to helping create a clean, healthy environment takes a cradle-to-grave view on our products,” says Liski. “It’s not all about the end product, we consider every ingredient source and end-of-life impact.”

Tru Earth Eco-Strips Laundry Detergent is available in Fresh Linen, Fragrance-Free, Lilac Breeze, and Baby formulas, in four sheet counts, priced from $9.95 to $149, depending on the variety and size, when purchased through the Tru Earth website. The product is also sold on Amazon in the U.S. and Canada and in-store across 6,000 locations. It can be found in 78 countries worldwide.

Most recently, the company has introduced concentrated all-purpose and toilet-bowl cleaning strips. “We have only just begun,” says Liski. “The 944% growth has come essentially from one product. We started in the laundry room, but we are also in the kitchen and bath. Ultimately we want to eliminate plastic from your laundry room, kitchen, and bathroom. We’ve already extended our technology to multipurpose cleaners and toilet bowl cleaners and are always looking for further opportunities to make a difference.”

Related Stories
Walmart+ InHome uses Loop reusable packaging solutions.
Sustainability
Refillable and Reusable Packaging Innovations by Walmart, Ball, and Bravo Sierra
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation recently released its annual New Plastics Economy Global Commitment Progress Report.
Sustainability
Global Commitment Signatories to Miss 2025 Plastic Reduction Goals
Brad Liski, CEO, Tru Earth
Sustainability
Are Plastic Neutrality and Carbon Offsets Effective?
Ben Miyares
Sustainability
Collaborations Focus on Plastic’s Sustainability Progress
Top Stories
B&R demonstrated how the track-based system and the magnetic levitation shuttles can be combined.
PEI 2022
Latest Packaging Automation Trends for Cosmetics, Beauty Care
We asked Cosmetics & Beauty packaging veteran Dave Hoenig to scour the aisles of PACK EXPO to see what trends he felt were notable. Smart automation and cobots both stood out, as did improved late-stage customization capabilities among printers.
Art Castronovo presents to a packed house.
Package Design
IoPP’s Inaugural ‘Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging’ Course a Success
Tru Earth’s Eco-Strips dissolvable laundry detergent strips are packaged in a recyclable, compostable paperboard envelope that contains 8, 32, 64, or 384 strips/pack.
Sustainability
Tru Earth’s Detergent Strips Eliminate the Weight of Water
Walmart+ InHome uses Loop reusable packaging solutions.
Sustainability
Refillable and Reusable Packaging Innovations by Walmart, Ball, and Bravo Sierra
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation recently released its annual New Plastics Economy Global Commitment Progress Report.
Sustainability
Global Commitment Signatories to Miss 2025 Plastic Reduction Goals
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Products
Storopack Renature Thermo En Us 4
Thermal Protective Packaging
Storopack’s recyclable RENATURE® Thermo protective packaging, made from plant-based starch, is designed for use in shipping food, pharmaceuticals, and other temperature-controlled consignments.
Air-Driven Multistage Ejector
E-commerce Packaging System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
Pw 2022 Sustainability For Health And Beauty Base Hero
Sustainability
Health and Beauty Relies on Sustainability for Innovation
View more »