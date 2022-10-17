KFC and Other Companies Introduce Innovative Biodegradable Packaging Solutions

Compostable and biodegradable packaging continues to be developed. We also continue to track several new bio-based material alternatives to plastic. There is a significant amount of compostable, biodegradable and bio-based examples both in development and coming to market.

ThePackHub Fast Food Giant KFC to Use Packaging That Will Turn into Agricultural Fertilizer

KFC Singapore has announced that in response to the growing amount of waste in urban areas, it has started a six-month pilot program in which all biodegradable fast food packaging and food scraps will be converted into plant fertilizer. The program began at Northpoint City, a suburban shopping mall in Yishun, Singapore in June. One of KFC’s Singaporean outlets has introduced biodegradable packaging made of a mixture of paper and corn or sugarcane fibers. For the next six months, all such food boxes and food scraps will go to the facility for recycling. KFC says that a composter can contain both packaging and food remnants that do not require segregation, and within 24 hours, will be transformed into plant fertilizer. KFC states that from one metric ton of waste it is possible to obtain from 200 to 300 kg of fertilizer. The product is also to be used as support for domestic agriculture.

ThePackHub US Company SOFi Paper Products Launches Foldable 100% Biodegradable Cups

Miami-based SOFi Paper Products has announced the launch of what it says is the first foldable plastic-free and bioplastic-free cup that is 100% biodegradable. The company says that the SOFi Cold Cup will naturally decompose within 180 days in landfill, soil or marine environments, whereas even those cups currently available that claim to be compostable, need to be sent for composting industrially or recycled, something that rarely occurs. Cups that end up in landfill can take decades to biodegrade, whereas the SOFi Cold Cup will be gone in under 180 days and requires no special facilities. The SOFi Cold Cup features four flaps that fold together to form a spill-proof lid and accommodate any of SOFi’s paper straws. This design eliminates the need for a separate lid, saving operators money on additional inventory as well as freight costs.

Peri & Sons Farms Onion Producer Peri & Sons Farms Brings Paper and Bamboo Bag to Market

Nevada-based onion producer Peri & Sons Farms is rolling out its paper and bamboo Earthpack bag to grocery shelves across the United States. Earthpack is certified home and industrially compostable, and biodegradable, meeting the ultimate aerobic biodegradability in compost. The bag is a combination of paper and bamboo mesh, giving the customer a large window that offers ample product visibility. Peri & Sons is using the Earthpack to pack all varieties of its USDA Certified onions, introducing it to major retailers around the nation. The bag displays well in store, and its functional, light-weight design enhances freshness, shelf-life, and safety, all while reducing the impact on the planet. The company goes on to say that this pack runs well on automatic equipment at speeds comparable to other packages, and other packers are testing this solution for different commodities.

