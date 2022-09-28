Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Fiji Water Dives into 100% rPET

‘Earth’s Finest Water,’ in 300- 500-mL bottles, is now available from Fiji Water in the U.S. in packaging made from 100% rPET.

Anne Marie Mohan
Fiji Water in 300- and 500-mL sizes is now available in the U.S. in PET bottles made from 100% post-consumer recycled material.
Following in the footsteps of major bottled water producers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Evian, Nestlé Waters, and others, Fiji Water has announced a transition to 100% post-consumer recycled PET bottles for its 330- and 500-mL package sizes in the U.S. The move, which the company says will replace nearly 65% of its bottled water volume with recycled material, falls in line with a multifaceted initiative it launched in 2019 to “transform its use of plastic while promoting a circular economy.” Among other strategies, the plan calls for the use of 100% rPET in all its bottles by 2025. Other sizes include 700 mL, 1 L, and 1.5 L.

“In our transition to recycled plastic, our intention is to make a truly meaningful and lasting environmental impact,” says Clarence Chia, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Fiji Water. “We are using recycled plastic to breathe new life into existing materials, while maintaining Fiji Water’s same great taste, look, and quality that consumers come to expect from Earth’s Finest Water. We will continue to set ambitious targets to drive innovation and transformation in our approach and commitment to sustainability and look forward to building on this momentum.”

According to the company, the switch to rPET not only reduces plastic waste, but also can reduce CO2 emissions in the process, with some studies showing that rPET can result in up to a 79% reduction in carbon emissions when compared to new material.

   Read more about Fiji Water’s multifaceted plan to reduce the use of plastic in its water bottles.

In addition to introducing the new 100% rPET bottles, Fiji Water adds that it has also invested approximately $2.5 million on energy efficiency initiatives on the Fijian islands, the source of Fiji Water, which includes the use of microturbine energy generation and adopting the low-sulfur fuel standard for all shipping to decrease sulfur oxide emissions.

