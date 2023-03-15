Emerging Brands Alliance Announces 2023 Grant Program

The Emerging Brands Alliance, an organization dedicated to helping CPG brands scale manufacturing, has announced its 2023 grant program. This year, the Alliance will award one $50,000 grant to assist a high-growth company with the purchase of packaging or processing machinery for their manufacturing facility, or that of their co-manufacturer’s facility. Applications open March 17, 2023.

In 2022 the Alliance distributed $60,000 in grant funding to three emerging brands who were each awarded $20,000. The winners, Yishi Foods, Pescavore, and Sarilla, were selected from over 460 applicants by a jury of industry professionals, and announced at the Emerging Brands Summit in Chicago. Criteria was based on product innovation, brand story, and growth potential. PMMI

The 2023 grant award winner will be announced at the Emerging Brands Summit in Las Vegas on September 10. Finalists will be notified on August 7, 2023. To be eligible for an Emerging Brands Grant, applicants must produce and distribute a packaged consumer product in the U.S. and/or Canada and have annual revenues of at least $1million USD but not more than $20 million USD.

The grant application, review, and award timeline is as follows:

March 17 – July 31, 2023 - Applications accepted

July 31 – August 4, 2023 - Applications reviewed

August 7, 2023 - Finalists notified

September 10, 2022 - Grants awarded at the Emerging Brands Summit

“We are very pleased to be able to offer a grant of this size and unique nature, and we hope the impact will be quite meaningful to the winner’s ability to grow their operations,” comments Kim Overstreet, Emerging Brands Alliance Director. “Our mission is to provide resources to help growing CPGs scale their operations, and this is a terrific way to make an impact.”

The Emerging Brands Alliance draws on the editorial knowledge of PMMI Media Group, a market-leading B2B media company that produces information for packaging, processing, and automation decision makers. Additional support is provided by PMMI, the Association for Packaging & Processing Technologies, and other industry partners. The Alliance offers year-round education, community support, and business growth opportunities to help advance growing CPG companies.

The Emerging Brands Summit is produced by PMMI Media Group and will take place September 10, the day before the start of PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Program and registration information is available at emergingbrandssummit.com.