New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

PMMI Foundation Awards $16,000 in Fall Scholarships to Students

The PMMI Foundation awarded four academic scholarships totaling $16,000 to packaging and processing machinery manufacturing students for the PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis, and Art Schaefer.

PMMI
Dec 20, 2022
PMMI Scholarship recipients from left to right: Hector Moya, Morgan Bartholomew, Yash Dhote, and Blake Strickland (not pictured)
PMMI Scholarship recipients from left to right: Hector Moya, Morgan Bartholomew, Yash Dhote, and Blake Strickland (not pictured)
PMMI

The PMMI Foundation, of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, awarded $16,000 in educational scholarships 
to students last fall.

Four students received $4,000 academic scholarships from the PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis, and Art Schaefer, all of whom were industry leaders committed to education and workforce development. 

The PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis, and Art Schaefer is an achievement-based scholarship that honors students enrolled in two-year programs at PMMI Partner Schools. To be eligible, students are required to have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, a career plan in packaging and processing machinery manufacturing, as well as a record of past awards and recognition, and industry involvement through internship and career development activities. 

Each year, the PMMI Foundation provides over $200,000 in academic scholarships to students studying packaging, food processing, engineering, and mechatronics at over 50 PMMI Education Partner programs throughout the U.S. and Canada. 

“The PMMI Foundation scholarship programs are an investment in the future of our industry, and we are very proud to support this next generation of leaders as they pursue their higher education goals,” says Kate Fiorianti, director, workforce development, PMMI. “These scholarships reflect their dedication to their studies and future career as well as the quality of the programs at our Partner Schools. This is a bright opportunity that opens doors for tomorrow’s workforce, today.” 

Since its inception in 1998, the PMMI Foundation has given more than $2.6 million to help ensure the future of the industry remains strong. In 2022 alone, through academic scholarships, travel assistance to industry trade shows, and donation support, the PMMI Foundation impacted nearly 6,000 students.

The winners of the 2022 PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis, and Art Schaefer are:

For more information on the PMMI Foundation, visit pmmi.org/foundation.

Companies in this article
PMMI
Fill out the form below to request more information about PMMI Foundation Awards $16,000 in Fall Scholarships to Students
Related Stories
Cal Poly Logo
PMMI news
Cal Poly Awarded 2022 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship
Mcw0485
PMMI news
PACK EXPO Southeast Debuts Spring 2025 in Atlanta
Matt Reynolds1
PMMI news
Parallel Trends Overlap, Intertwine at PACK EXPO
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
PMMI Scholarship recipients from left to right: Hector Moya, Morgan Bartholomew, Yash Dhote, and Blake Strickland (not pictured)
PMMI news
PMMI Foundation Awards $16,000 in Fall Scholarships to Students
The PMMI Foundation awarded four academic scholarships totaling $16,000 to packaging and processing machinery manufacturing students for the PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis, and Art Schaefer.
In its recycling report, NAPCOR documented the largest amount of post-consumer PET ever collected, with bottle collection in the U.S. exceeding 1.9 billion pounds for the first time.
Sustainability
PET Collection Rate for Recycling Reaches Highest Level Ever in 2021: NAPCOR Report
Mondelez's Cadbury chocolate packaging with 30% recycled plastic.
Sustainability
Innovative Recycling Solutions Developed By Mondelez, Domino Printing Services, and TekniPlex Healthcare
Un P Pack
Podcasts
UnPACKed podcast: Changing the Rules of the Game
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Products
Lenticular2
Lenticular Security Labels
Nanografix offers lenticular security labels designed to allow an image to be shown with an optical illusion, movement, elevation, and depth in a variety of viewing angles.
Industrial Collaborative Robot
Automatic Bag Inserter, Bag Uncuffer for Bulk Bagging
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
Pw 2022 Sustainability For Health And Beauty Base Hero
Sustainability
Health and Beauty Relies on Sustainability for Innovation
View more »