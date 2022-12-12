New Tool: ProSource
Cal Poly Awarded 2022 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship

The PMMI Foundation and Garvey Corporation have selected Cal Poly Junior Jayna Regehr as this year's Mark C. Garvey Scholarship recipient.

PMMI
Dec 12, 2022
Cal Poly Logo

The PMMI Foundation, in cooperation with the Garvey Corporation, has selected Cal Poly as the recipient of this year’s $5,000 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship. PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, provides financial support for packaging and processing education at colleges, universities, and technical schools throughout the United States and Canada through the PMMI Foundation.

The student selected to receive the scholarship, Jayna Regehr, is a junior studying Industrial Technology and Packaging. Jayna has a GPA above 3.0 and is currently studying as part of a co-op education program with Annie’s Kitchen. She is actively involved in club activities, serves as a faculty research assistant, and recently attended the PACK EXPO International trade show in Chicago.

“The Garvey family is pleased to award the 2022 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship to Jayna Regehr at Cal Poly. Garvey Corporation has had the honor to hire Cal Poly graduates in the past and looks forward to supporting the program in the future. Cal Poly does an outstanding job preparing students for a future in the packaging industry. Congratulations Jayna!” says Jake Garvey, director of OEM sales, Garvey Corporation. 

PMMI established the Mark C. Garvey scholarship to honor the memory of Mark Garvey, former president and CEO of the Garvey Corporation, past chairman of PMMI, and long-time supporter of packaging education. Each fall, the Garvey family selects one PMMI Education Partner to receive this scholarship based on a commitment to excellence in the packaging industry. The school chooses a student to accept the award based on GPA, major, commitment to the packaging industry, extracurricular involvement, and financial need.

The PMMI Foundation provides over $200,000 annually in scholarships to students attending PMMI Education Partner schools. These scholarships underscore PMMI’s commitment to the future of the packaging and processing industry.

For more information on the PMMI Foundation, visit pmmi.org/foundation

