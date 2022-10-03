David Newcorn is the new President of PMMI Media Group, taking over for Joe Angel, nearly 30 years after Angel co-founded the company. Newcorn joined PMMI Media Group in 1995 as staff editor of Packaging World and was quickly promoted to develop a digital strategy for the company. His focus on digital media continues, with plans to offer new and innovative ways to engage audiences with critical information about packaging, processing, and automation technologies.

Newcorn created PMMI Media Group’s signature digital platform, LeadWorks, along with a host of unique digital marketing products such as Game Plan, Second Look, and the digital platform for Leaders in Packaging that is a mainstay in the industry. Over the past 25+ years, Newcorn has held various leadership roles at the company in editorial, operations, audience, website, and product strategy. In his new role, he will be backed by a highly seasoned senior leadership team at PMMI Media Group that collectively has nearly 80 years of experience at the company.

“When I announced I was stepping down as PMMI Media Group president, there was only one person I entrusted to take the helm, and that was Dave,” says Angel, who remains with PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, moving into a new role as PMMI’s Executive Vice President, Industry Outreach. “After hiring Dave in 1995, his value increased over the years as our digital platform unfolded. He became a trusted advisor and an integral part of our senior leadership team. I have every confidence in Dave’s leadership and am excited for what lies ahead for the media group.”

PMMI Media Group has several initiatives in the works to usher in a new era of media and marketing solutions. The company is expanding into a series of events and conferences in several high-interest topical areas and is doubling down on digital media as the most effective way to deliver crucial industry and business insights to key audiences.

“The two most important elements of this leadership transition are continuity and transformation,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Dave’s proven track record and broad and deep experience in the industry will assure continuity while also leading the media group into an exciting new era. With Dave at the helm, the senior leadership team will continue transforming PMMI Media Group for the next 30 years.”

In his new role as PMMI’s Executive Vice President, Industry Outreach, Angel will focus on building relationships that support the packaging and processing industry, and add value to PMMI Media Group and the association.