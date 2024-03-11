See new packaging innovations in one convenient place at PACK EXPO East
Get up to speed on the latest innovations in packaging and processing at PACK EXPO East, March 18 – 20 in Philadelphia. Don’t miss out!

What CPA Has Been Doing for You

CPA members: Take advantage of amazing speakers, game changing reports, and opportunities through events.

Association for Contract Packagers & Manufacturers (CPA)
Mar 11, 2024
Cpa

This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.

Another Successful CPA ENGAGE Event

CPA wrapped another successful ENGAGE, The Contract Packaging and Manufacturing Experience, event in Orlando, FL, from February 20-22, 2024. The event kicked off with a fun casino night social event and the educational portion of ENGAGE began with keynote speaker Doug Powell, VP global commercialization, Reynolds Consumer Products, speaking on “The Future of Supply Chains and its Impact on Contract Manufacturing” and a timely economics forecast report from ITR. The days were filled with interactive panel discussions, networking events and personal development sessions. The event ended with a tour of Tompkins Robotics, a packaging robotics company. We look forward to seeing everyone in Clearwater, FL next February 4-6 for ENGAGE 2025!

   MSI, a Model of Growth and Excellence

CPA State of the Industry

The latest CPA State of the Industry Report was released to the public at the end of 2023. The report examines the trends, challenges, and the opportunities in the contract packaging and manufacturing industry and has been the leading data source for contract packagers and manufacturers since 2008. The report can be purchased at www.contractpackagingreport.com and CPA members can request their complimentary Executive Summary.

CPA Expands their Regional Events

With the tremendous success of the joint CPA and Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network last year, the two have planned a return to the Frain Headquarters in Carol Stream, IL on June 14, 2024. The event is entitled “Charting a Path for Success: Navigating Tomorrow’s Technology and Its Impact on CPG Manufacturing,” and features speakers, sessions, and networking between brands and contract manufacturers and packagers, with a focus on the future of technology in manufacturing and where it is leading the industry.

Busy Spring Planned for CPA at Industry Trade Shows

CPA started 2024 at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, NV in January. The show was busier than ever, and many leads were collected. In March, CPA headed to Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA and PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia, PA. The shows were busy with more members volunteering and showing off their capabilities in CPA’s towers. 

   Flexibility Leads Co-packer to a Decade of Success
Companies in this article
Association for Contract Packagers & Manufacturers (CPA)
Fill out the form below to request more information about What CPA Has Been Doing for You
Related Stories
Melissa Griffen
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Decisions on Technology
Guardpack
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Guardpack Appoints New GM to Drive Market Expansion and Sustainability
Shawpak
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Shawkpak Demerges from Parent Company
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Sponsor Content
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Secondary/End-of-Line
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Reusable packaging
Sustainability
German Retailer Pilots On-site Food Product Refill System
dm drogerie pilots MIWA’s module-based refill system for its dmBio line of loose food products, providing a personalized shopping experience for consumers and minimizing packaging waste.
MSI Express’ Batavia, IL, location and center of excellence for stick-pack production.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
MSI, a Model of Growth and Excellence
Robby Martin, Sr. Packaging Engineer, Bush Brothers & Co.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
What’s Your Game?
1104 Pw Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Sponsor Content
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
The largest PACK EXPO East in history is March 18-20 in Philadelphia! In one convenient location, you’ll discover new technology from top suppliers, get quality problem-solving time with experts and learn the latest trends in free educational sessions.
Read More
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
Products
Harpak Fr400 Twin Flow Wrapper
Horizontal Flow Wrapper
Harpak-ULMA's FR 400 TWIN Flow Wrapper is a compact, high-output horizontal wrapper that delivers exceptional throughput.
Robotic Induction System
Long-Throw Printing System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2024
Jan/Feb 2024
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
1104 Pw Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Robotics
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Apollo Box Conveyor 65567a4486dbd
Home
Are Humanoid Robots the Processing and Packaging Labor Force of The Future?
Pw Top Article 2023 Image
Home
Packaging World's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View more »