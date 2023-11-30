Contract packagers can make a difference for communities, not only by helping products get to retail but through supporting local charities and creating charitable events of their own. Coregistics, a supply chain solutions company with a focus on contract packaging and third-party logistics (3PL) services, is an example of this commitment to giving back to the community.

Fundraising has always been at the heart of Coregistics' mission. As a family-owned business, Coregistics recognizes the importance of sharing their success with the community.

“If we're lucky enough to have an entity like Coregistics then we have a responsibility to give back to the community and to the people in general. And so, we wanted to make sure that the success we had at the company was shared. We do that by giving back to charitable organizations,” says Chris Wilhelm, president of Coregistics.

In the late '90s and early 2000s, the Wilhelm family first owned a contract packaging company named Wilpack. It was their first foray into fundraising, which laid the foundation for Coregistics' future philanthropic endeavors. Fundraising efforts have remained consistent since then, only the beneficiaries have changed.

The company now has 17 locations nationwide, all of which are heavily involved in community organizations and local charities, providing support for families, women’s shelters, children’s homes, and more.

Coregistics supports the following charities annually:

Ronald McDonald House –Memphis

New Beginnings Transitional Home for Women & The Caring Center – Indianapolis

Special Olympics of Georgia – Atlanta

Millhill Child & Family Development Center – Central New Jersey

The Gears & Greens golf tournament

The most significant of Coregistics' charitable work is the "Gears & Greens" Coregistics golf tournament, established in 2015. This event has evolved over the years, growing in scale and impact. It has added on auctions, luncheons, and booths selling wares, with all the proceeds going to the charity.

The tournament raises substantial funds, with over $160,000 raised in the previous year alone. It owes its success to leveraging industry relationships. The event is an industry-invitational that reaches out to supplier partners for sponsorship and donations, then customers, and even competitors to participate in support of charitable causes.

“We're pretty confident in our reputation, our relationships, and our performance for our customers,” says Wilhelm. “We don't see the threat of losing business because our competitors are there.”

Selective partnership with charities

Coregistics’ partner for the golf tournament is Be The Match, a charity that provides the largest global registry of potential donors and recipients in need of marrow transplant services for blood cancers.

When it comes to choosing charitable partners, Coregistics is highly selective. Their primary criterion is to ensure that the funds raised directly contribute to improving people's lives and well-being. They seek organizations that make a tangible difference, sharing their success by supporting those in need.

The company will change its partner when the charity grows large enough, with significant enough salaries, that the money raised no longer goes straight to the individuals in need.

Charity brings in benefits

These charitable events benefit not only the beneficiaries but also Coregistics and its people. At the Gears & Greens gold tournament, the company hosts a donor-recipient meet, where a bone marrow donor as well as the recipient, who have never met before, are flown in for the event.

“It's a very emotional, very powerful experience when you get to see these people. When somebody wouldn't be there without the person standing next to him, very rarely is there a dry eye in the house,” says Wilhelm.

While meeting social sustainability in ESG goals, the charitable events boost employee morale and commitment. Coregistics’ branding has also been enhanced as a company that genuinely cares, which resonates with consumers in today's socially conscious environment. The company's reputation as a responsible corporate citizen is a significant advantage.

“I think being able to show that we give back and we do support our communities is a major benefit for us when we are recruiting new employees. people being able to see that we do care, and we walk the talk,” says Wilhelm.

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are also potentially drawn to Coregistics since they have their own ESG goals to fulfill, so working with a co-packer with an ESG-focus can be a real advantage.

The Contract Packaging Association (CPA) has also been a supporter, and many CPA members and employees come to the golf tournament. Wilhelm says that his company has built many industry relationships through its CPA membership and attendance at CPA events, whether it be competitors, vendors, or suppliers, and Coregistics leverages those for its fundraising efforts.

Coregistics has demonstrated that giving back is not only socially beneficial, but also a powerful tool for fostering a positive corporate image, enhancing employee morale, and ultimately achieving long-term success.

“No matter what organization it is, when you have a successful enterprise, you leverage that success to help those in need,” says Wilhelm.



