The Contract Packaging Association kicked off the year an early tradeshow in Las Vegas – the Winter Fancy Food show with two full towers of CPA member products and capabilities. The show was a success, and a booth was secured for the 2024 show. Trade shows continued with additional member towers into March with the always successful Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA and a return to SNAXPO in Orlando, FL, this time with a large CPA branded co-pack/man pavilion, increasing our presence at the show. CPA will also attend the international interpack show in Dusseldorf, Germany May 4-10. To see CPA’s 2023 event calendar visit www.contractpackaging.org/calendar.

CPA hosted their successful annual event: ENGAGE – The Contract Packaging and Manufacturing Experience in San Antonio, TX in February, with record number of registrations, attendees, and overall event participation. This annual event was joined by F4SS: The Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions which brought more brand representation to the show. At the show, awards were announced for a CPA Hall of Fame, Eric Wilhelm of Coregistics, who has served the Contract Packaging Association and the industry since the 1990s, founding and growing several companies and leading the association as an early member, speaker and president. Two Outstanding Contribution Awards were also given to Michael Collins of Sterling Contract Packaging for chairing the Annual Meeting Committee for three years, serving as a board member, and ongoing support of trade shows, as well as to John Bialecki of Lako Tool, who was awarded for serving on the Annual Meeting Committee, co-chairing the exhibition recruitment and planning, and ongoing support of association efforts.

CPA continued its support of the advancement of students who are pursuing a degree in packaging or a packaging-related field through its scholarship program. The organization also helps individuals who are looking to improve their professional background and/or increase their skill set in the packaging world.

The CPA says it proudly offers the following scholarships: the Contract Packaging Association Collegiate Scholarship with 3 individual $1000 scholarships and the Contract Packaging Association Professional-Certification/Workplace-Grant Scholarship with a $2000 award. To apply visit www.contractpackaging.org/education/scholarships.