New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

How CM/CP Entities Get Noticed

Brands value contract manufacturers and packagers as innovation and growth partners; a few ways to build partnerships with brands.

Melissa Griffen
Robby Martin
Mar 28, 2023
Robby Martin, senior packaging engineer at Bush Brothers.
Robby Martin, senior packaging engineer at Bush Brothers.

Brands and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are looking for ways to improve their partnership with contract manufacturers and packagers (CM/CPs) and get into longer term contracts to unlock a different level of value.

During a brand panel at the 2022 F4SS: The Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions event, the brands expressed that this entails CM/CPs taking on the role of innovation and growth partner, meeting with the brands marketing and consumer insights teams on to ensure both companies are on the same page. Brands are looking for CM/CPs that will tell them when they are being difficult to work with and who will offer services to improve product and process innovation, including those not already included in the contract.

“We actually entered a five year supply agreement with one of our key external manufacturing partners because we wanted their innovation and the partnership. And it's their formula. Traditionally we would own all the formulas,” said Steve Weinstein, representing Johnson & Johnson.

Another aspect the panelists honed in on was digital connectivity and an interconnected ecosystem to increase transparency to share operational and production data. Especially as supply chain issues have been brought to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, collaboration between brands and CM/CPs is growing increasingly important to meet deadlines.

Though these abilities are what brands are searching for, a CM or CP first needs to get accepted on as a partner and given a contract. Suggestions the brand panelists provided were to develop connections in research and development (R&D) or supply chain, etc. in order to help the CM/CP get past procurement. Being a member of F4SS and similar associations can provide opportunities to develop such connections. Otherwise, focusing on the capability statement can prove how valuable of a partner the CM/CP will be. 

   The Future of CM&P Magazine

By Robby Martin, Sr. Packaging Engineer at Bush Bros.

There is not a one-size-fits-all answer to this question of how CM/CPs can get noticed, but I’ll try to provide a few ideas that I’ve seen used, and that can be employed.

Trade Shows

Some presence where your information and participation lead to your organization being spotted in exhibitor searches, etc. can provide inroads or contacts you might not otherwise be able to generate. I didn’t realize the value of this approach for the brand owner until one of our suppliers expressed surprise to me that we did not attend a Private Label trade show where many CM/CPs exhibit every year. I’ve met some there and at other such shows that I would have struggled to meet anywhere else.

Missional Organizations

Organizations like CPA, provide opportunities for CM/CPs to have their profiles included in RFP and other search requests. The organization known as F4SS also provides lead and search assistance to brand owners and CM/CP providers alike via events and newsletters.

Price of Entry

Another key aspect of getting noticed is being prepared for follow-up needs that brand owners have. How you’ll handle NDA’s, requests for baseline documentation like SQF audit results, and other initial inquiries are questions you should have dealt with before you get such requests. So, be prepared to respond in a timely fashion.

Limitations

It is important that you know where you have limitations so that time is not wasted on a potential engagement that will be fraught with tension because expectations of the two parties are not lining up. Know how you will and won’t be able to work and know how to communicate these matters clearly in the earliest possible conversations. That includes things like minimum runs, minimum annual volumes, and access to your manufacturing facilities and production floors.

Companies in this article
Bush Brothers
Related Stories
Headshot
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
The Future of CM&P Magazine
Bush Brothers is testing a four-pack format of 16-oz cans in a carton. The company already uses 8-pack multipacks for box stores, but this size is more targeted for traditional grocery retail.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Bush Brothers' Tiered Strategy for CM/CP Partnerships
Teamvantage announces froom MD&M West 2023 its new parent company, Velosity.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Teamvantage Launches New Parent Company: Velosity
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Sponsor Content
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Top Stories
Formic palletizer in the GreenSeed facility.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
GreenSeed Contract Packaging Increases Line Efficiency Through Automation
A pay-by-the-hour robot model has mitigated the effects of labor shortages and provided scalability for the contract manufacturer.
Persil Zappar
Package Design
Persil Adds Accessibility-Minded On-Pack QR
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Episode 108
Podcasts
Six-Part unPACKED Sustainability Series: Pt. 3 - Paper
The colorful new container holds 2.1 oz of strawberry-, orange-, watermelon-, cherry-, and lemonade-flavored Original Nerds candies, or one mini box (12 g) of each.
Package Design
Nerds Candy Container Offers a New ‘Twist’ on a Classic Favorite
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Sponsor Content
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Read our latest Playbook to discover how to ensure efficient product handling, best practices for specifying conveyor and container handling equipment, and top tips for a successful pack line startup.
Download Now
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Universal Robots
Collaborative Cobot
Universal Robots’ UR20 cobot, ideal for palletizing applications, is designed to handle heavier loads up to 20 kg with a reach of (1750 mm).
Mobile Robot
Bucket Filling System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World February 2023
February 2023
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »