New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

The Future of CM&P Magazine

PMMI survey results indicate CM&P readers are looking for more online content on timely topics such as combatting labor shortage.

Melissa Griffen
Mar 27, 2023
Headshot

It was a pleasure meeting so many of you at the Contract Packaging Association’s (CPA) ENGAGE event held in the lovely 80-plus degree weather of San Antonio, TX.

CPA and F4SS joined forces this time around, providing excellent speakers who covered a variety of timely topics. I hope the event was a great opportunity for each of you to hear their insights and make some valuable connections. For me, it certainly produced some useful content ideas that you will be able to read in the next few issues, so keep your eyes open.

As many of you saw either in your email or at ENGAGE, I sent out a survey in late 2022 to help determine what kind of content you are interested in reading and how you prefer to receive that information. Here are the three most popular responses to that survey in order of preference:

  • Topics: increasing line efficiency, combatting labor shortage issues, and working more effectively with brands and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies.
  • Article types: case studies, news items, and short columns.
  • Preferred ways to receive content: online publication, print issues, and video.

Thank you to all of those who filled out the survey, and a special thanks to everyone who provided their contact info to provide future content to the magazine. I look forward to collaborating with you. And putting your ideas into action.

If any of you have not had the opportunity to fill out the survey and would like to do so, you can scan the QR code. I look forward to your responses.


Related Stories
Bush Brothers is testing a four-pack format of 16-oz cans in a carton. The company already uses 8-pack multipacks for box stores, but this size is more targeted for traditional grocery retail.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Bush Brothers' Tiered Strategy for CM/CP Partnerships
Teamvantage announces froom MD&M West 2023 its new parent company, Velosity.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Teamvantage Launches New Parent Company: Velosity
Nulogy launches Nulogy Connect, an addition to its Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Nulogy Connect Launches to Improve Supply Chain Collaboration
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Sponsor Content
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Top Stories
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Episode 108
Podcasts
Six-Part unPACKED Sustainability Series: Pt. 3 - Paper
The unPACKed podcast brings paper to the forefront with PW's Anne Marie Mohan and Matt Reynolds.
The colorful new container holds 2.1 oz of strawberry-, orange-, watermelon-, cherry-, and lemonade-flavored Original Nerds candies, or one mini box (12 g) of each.
Package Design
Nerds Candy Container Offers a New ‘Twist’ on a Classic Favorite
Tim Hortons switches to sustainable lids, cutlery, and sandwich wraps.
Sustainability
Tim Hortons, Continental, and Waitrose Release Sustainable Packaging Updates
Andersen and Sons Shelling produces a variety of tree nuts that go to market under both private labels and its Glenda’s Farmhouse brand.
Primary packaging
Nut Producer Rethinks Inspection Strategy After Adding Packaging Lines
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Sponsor Content
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Read our latest Playbook to discover how to ensure efficient product handling, best practices for specifying conveyor and container handling equipment, and top tips for a successful pack line startup.
Download Now
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Products
Universal Robots
Collaborative Cobot
Universal Robots’ UR20 cobot, ideal for palletizing applications, is designed to handle heavier loads up to 20 kg with a reach of (1750 mm).
Mobile Robot
Bucket Filling System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World February 2023
February 2023
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »