New Tool: ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

How Today’s Technology Can Enhance Training

Technologies like augmented reality and AI can enhance training and simplify complex tasks to bridge the packaging skills gap.

Casey Flanagan
Jun 6, 2024
Newer workers may resonate with video content for training, some industry executives suggest.
Newer workers may resonate with video content for training, some industry executives suggest.
PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations

Addressing workforce issues in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space can be made much easier by training smarter, not harder, with the innovative technology available.

That’s according to industry executives at the 2024 Top to Top sessions, as reported in PMMI Business Intelligence’s 2024 report, “Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations.” Discussions emphasized the importance of using technology not only for operational efficiency, but as a strategic tool to complement and enhance the workforce, taking advantage of the people already in place.

The Importance of Technology and Training

Using technology in this way will require a focus on training. Companies will need to provide training to prepare their workers for new technology, and those companies should also use new technology to enhance training and guidance.

To improve hiring and retention, companies can turn to applications that resonate with a new workforce, such as YouTube and video training, some respondents suggested. 

Moving from traditional training to real-time guidance with digital tools, including AR and AI, helps to make workforces more adaptable and capable of handling complex tasks without extensive prior training. This approach can significantly improve operational efficiency and equipment maintenance by providing just-in-time information and support.

Business Intelligence researchers observed at the sessions a growing shift toward guidance and support rather than training, with operators increasingly becoming involved in maintenance via remote support.

A panelist used the example of employing AR for complex maintenance projects, saying, “Someone who has gone through deep training and done it many times can do a complex rebuild of something in four hours. You can take augmented reality and give it to somebody who has never done that rebuild, and they’ll do it in the same amount of time and actually more accurately because they have checklists. Rather than trying to go from memory, they go step by step.”

A CPG executive explained his company struggles with retention and high employee churn. As a result, the company has invested in RealWear smart glasses for the engineering teams in its bakeries. The glasses come with a noise cancelling headset and can be used to provide remote support and troubleshooting.

The executive added RealWear support can also be provided for PLC software changes, with software engineers accessing the network through a VPN to troubleshoot software problems, and to bring OEMs into team sessions to provide insights securely.

SOURCE: PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations

For more insights from PMMI’s Business Intelligence team, find reports, including “2023 Building an Effective Talent Strategy for the Packaging Industry” and “2024 Craft Beer and Spirits: Success Through Packaging” at pmmi.org/business-intelligence.

Download the FREE report below.

Related Stories
Industrial Physics Report Image [82]
Business Intelligence
Report Reveals Limited Innovation in Food and Beverage Packaging
Packaging and processing end-users are searching for machinery equipped with predictive maintenance and remote services technologies.
Business Intelligence
Relying on OEMs Through the Packaging Skills Gap
Lack of communication during planning and preparation can cause disruption in machine startups.
Business Intelligence
Key Factors to Ensure a Successful Vertical Startup
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Primary Packaging
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 6644d93329536
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Maxresdefault 662946d4be5a2
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Pt Labeling 2024 Thumbnail
Coding, Printing & Labeling
10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
View more »
Top Stories
Walmart launched bettergoods, its newest private label brand, in April.
Contract packaging
Walmart, CVS, and Gopuff: Private Label Heats Up
The trend, which is reshaping how store brands get customers to fill their carts, shows no signs of slowing down.
Newer workers may resonate with video content for training, some industry executives suggest.
Business Intelligence
How Today’s Technology Can Enhance Training
Khc R Pet Launch
Containers & Closures
Kraft Heinz Moves to 100% rPET Containers for Mayo, Miracle Whip
Uwe Melichar (second from right) of the European Brand and Packaging Design Association, curated the private brand owner tour of drupa for Touchpoint Packaging, a pavilion and topical packaging hub of the show.
Package Design
A drupa Tour with Brand Packaging Designer Uwe Melichar, EPDA
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
Today’s CPG companies are faced with mounting challenges in their manufacturing operations. You have the data that could help you, but can you turn that data into knowledge? See how artificial intelligence can help. Learn what’s working for Pfizer, Post, and Smithfield.
Read More
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Push Pak From Keystone Folding Box Co
Child-Resistant Wallet Card for Blisters
Keystone Folding Box Co. introduces Push-Pak, which provides a simple push-through opening feature, enabling compact blister design and reduced material usage.
Edge-to-Edge Printable Food Lids
Curbside Recyclable Paper Packaging Tape
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Sustainable Packaging
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
View more »