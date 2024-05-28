New Tool: ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Key Factors to Ensure a Successful Vertical Startup

A vertical startup can make or break a new machine installation. Industry executives shared the top considerations to ensure success in starting up a new line.

Casey Flanagan
May 28, 2024
Lack of communication during planning and preparation can cause disruption in machine startups.
Lack of communication during planning and preparation can cause disruption in machine startups.
PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations

A state-of-the-art manufacturing line can be an exciting upgrade for any packaging and processing company, but a successful vertical startup is vital to achieving the desired outcomes.

That’s according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s 2024 report, “Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations.” The report details tips from the 2024 Top to Top sessions for packaging and processing executives on successfully starting a new line.

Good leadership and management buy-in is key for a vertical startup

Laying the foundations for a successful vertical startup begins before the project ever begins.

Among respondents at the sessions, the importance of strong leadership for a well-executed vertical startup came up seven times.

As one respondent said, “In order to be successful with a vertical startup, having an experienced leader in that market is critical.”

Planning and preparation

The need for a good plan before undertaking a vertical startup was paramount, with 25 different references to “planning.”

Plans need a clearly defined scope and specifications, respondents said. The importance of discussing and articulating the desired outcomes as part of planning was noted, including clear goal setting and success criteria.

When undertaking vertical startup projects, expectations need to be clearly communicated and documentation should be clear and comprehensive. As one end-user executive said, “Lack of communication, in a timely manner, is commonly the most disruptive trait of a poor startup.”

Plans should undergo “minimal tweaking,” once the plan is in place, one respondent said. However, challenges and unforeseen events can impact plans, and respondents highlighted the need for effective mitigation and contingency planning.

Key components of success once projects are up and running

Operational readiness was a key component of successful vertical startups, and respondents raised the need for effective training to achieve this.

A successful vertical startup should have “operators trained so that vendors are not running equipment,” said one respondent.

Participants spoke of having the right personnel involved in the startup, who can manage the many strands of the project. Several people stressed the importance of having a project lead, who is responsible for oversight and management of the vertical startup.2024 Transforming Packaging And Processing Operations Wp 17PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations

Factory acceptance tests (FATs) came up in 15 responses, with calls for FATs that replicate both the product conditions and the environmental conditions that will be seen in production.

“Comprehensive FATs with actual product at rate are a key piece of testing the equipment,” said one end-user executive.

The need for effective site acceptance tests (SATs) was also raised. One end-user said an essential component of success is “completion of the SAT with minimal OEE drop when the vendors leave installation.”

Support was brought up various times by end-user executives, referring to support from leadership teams, OEMs, and trainers. The cross-functional nature of vertical startups came through clearly.

However, it is not only the support of internal teams from across departments that is required for a successful vertical startup, but also “good and close relationships to equipment vendors, service providers, and contractors,” one respondent said.

OEMs are aligned when it comes to what makes a successful vertical startup. Training and FATs were a preoccupation among OEMs, in addition to the same themes of effective planning, testing, communication, and clearly defined project scope that cropped up repeatedly among end-users.

SOURCE: PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations

For more insights from PMMI’s Business Intelligence team, find reports, including “2023 Achieving Vertical Startups” and “2023 Packaging and Automation in the Warehouses of the Future” at pmmi.org/business-intelligence.

Download the FREE report below.

Related Stories
Packaging and processing executives are finding AI can help to unearth previously unknown issues within operations.
Business Intelligence
Perceptions of AI in Packaging and Processing
Executives at the 2024 Top to Top summit said they want to apply AI technology to areas like process optimization, predictive maintenance, and quality control.
Business Intelligence
Top AI Applications in Packaging and Processing
Packaging industry executives suggest bringing IT and OT leaders together to discuss data analytics.
Business Intelligence
Challenges of Data Governance and Security in Packaging
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 6644d93329536
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Maxresdefault 662946d4be5a2
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Pt Labeling 2024 Thumbnail
Coding, Printing & Labeling
10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Pt17 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
What are the Different Types of Multipacking Equipment?
View more »
Top Stories
Lack of communication during planning and preparation can cause disruption in machine startups.
Business Intelligence
Key Factors to Ensure a Successful Vertical Startup
A vertical startup can make or break a new machine installation. Industry executives shared the top considerations to ensure success in starting up a new line.
Cartridge filling on the groninger line.
Primary Packaging
Nonprofit Civica Installs New High-value Filling Lines for Essential Medicines
Pmmi
PMMI News
PMMI Member Companies Rally Behind Student Teams for the FIRST Robotics Challenges
Stephanie Strategos Polis, VP, communications at the Plastics Industry Assn. (PLASTICS)
Recycling
Turning the Tide: PLASTICS’ Campaign Battles Recycling Myths
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
How Can You Honor a Leader?
Induction into the Packaging &amp; Processing Hall of Fame is the highest honor in our industry. Submit your leader to be considered for the Class of 2024 now through June 10th. New members will be inducted at PACK EXPO International in Chicago
Read More
How Can You Honor a Leader?
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Adjustable Height Common Top Of Case By Multi Conveyor Digital
Multi-Conveyor Unveils Height-Adjustable Conveyor
“Let’s just raise and lower the entire conveyor end!” Multi-Conveyor introduces adjustable height conveyor for “common top of case” packing.
New Solutions for Reliable Data Management
Automatic Inspection Machine for BFS Cards
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Home
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning eBook
View more »