Factory Automation Shines as a Workforce Solution

Factory Automation Alleviates Workforce Challenges for Most

Most packaging and processing executives say automation has successfully addressed labor issues, but ensuring this technology is intuitive is more of a challenge.

Casey Flanagan
Aug 3, 2023
Surveyed executives support automation to eliminate repetitive or undesirable tasks.
PMMI Business Intelligence: 2023 Sustainability and Technology - The Future of Packaging and Processing

Robots as a labor solution can be a hot topic for discussion, but one thing is certain among most packaging and processing executives: they do the job well.

That’s according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s 2023 report, “Sustainability and Technology – The Future of Packaging and Processing. A whopping 88% of Almost all surveyed packaging and processing executives said automation has successfully addressed worker shortages.Almost all surveyed packaging and processing executives said automation has successfully addressed worker shortages.PMMI Business Intelligence: 2023 Sustainability and Technology - The Future of Packaging and Processingexecutives surveyed for the report felt automation efforts had successfully addressed worker shortages and took over manual tasks. Another 8% deemed their efforts very successful, with a total success rate of 96%. 

Automation to take over manual tasks

The use of cobots, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and mobile robots came up repeatedly in responses and was credited with helping to automate a range of manufacturing tasks. Semi-automating previously manual lines was described by participants as particularly successful, with repetitive production operations such as packing product, batching, put-away, case packing, and palletizing singled out as good opportunities for automation.

Companies are committing to identifying opportunities for automation and investing in the technology.

“We are bringing in line owners early in the process,” said a principal packaging equipment engineer for a multinational food company. “Start associate training early and involving OEMs early.”

The senior engineering manager at a Fortune 50 multinational company advised that companies investing in automation “build in capability when you design the equipment – move customization products to the production line – eliminate the double handling.”

Substantial support was there for automation when used to eliminate repetitive or undesirable operator activities. A senior VP of engineering said their Fortune 500 packaged good company is “implementing solutions which reduce our low-skill tasks which typically have our highest turnover rate.”

A principal packaging engineer at a food company summed up the benefits of automation, saying, “A few recent automation projects have yielded positive results in associates embracing the new technology vs the manual operations. Often associates are asking me for more help in automating their processes with the hope of easing their overall workload.”

SOURCE: PMMI Business Intelligence, 2023 Sustainability and Technology – The Future of Packaging and Processing

Download the FREE report below.

The 2023 beverage industry purchasing index is growing in 2023, albeit at a slightly slower pace than the overall market.
Business Intelligence
Beverage Industry Purchasing Index Grows in 2023
Of 129 packaging and processing industry survey respondents, 70.5% say cost is their top focus in operations.
Business Intelligence
Priorities in Packaging and Processing Operations Include Cost, Quality
A growing percentage of packaging and processing industry stakeholders are adopting predictive maintenance and other digitalization technologies.
Business Intelligence
Predictive Maintenance Rising Fast in Packaging and Processing
Deep Learning Robotics Packaging Robotics Software
Robotics
AI and ML: The two biggest trends in robotics today
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications for packaging robotics are growing rapidly, helping robots perform tasks more efficiently and eliminating the need for manual programming.
Surveyed executives support automation to eliminate repetitive or undesirable tasks.
Business Intelligence
Factory Automation Shines as a Workforce Solution
Canada Pollution Plan
Sustainability
Canada Solicits Public Help for Plastics Recycling Plan
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is trailling a reusable, doorstep-delivered Coke Zero bottle in partnership with Milk & More.
Sustainability
Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and W&P Introduce Refillable and Reusable Packaging Innovations
